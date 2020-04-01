DocTalkGo Provides At-Home Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening and FDA Approved Hydroxychloroquine

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in the U.S. continue to surge above 20,000 and a national lockdown ensues, President Trump recently announced that anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is now approved by the FDA as a promising treatment for U.S. coronavirus infected patients. In response to the approval, DocTalkGo - the nation’s leading telemedicine provider offering telehealth services from licensed medical specialists is now providing remote coronavirus screenings and prescription approval of hydroxychloroquine for patients across the U.S. DocTalkGo is taking a major step in providing, quality at-home COVID-19 treatment and screening to combat the difficulties citizens are facing when it comes to receiving localized testing and treatment. Keep in mind that in compliance with federal laws, a patient must be tested and receive a positive COVID-19 result before hydroxychloroquine can be prescribed. It cannot be used for preventative measures prior to contracting the coronavirus. Our doctors will determine if COVID-19 symptoms are such that a COVID-19 test is required. If yes, a lab requisition will be sent to the patient to seek local testing. If positive, the patient could be a candidate for Hydroxycholorquine and Azithroymycin.

With early detection, recovery from the coronavirus is likely. According to the CDC, coronavirus is transmitted mainly from person-to-person via airborne contact and by touching contaminated surfaces.

Preliminary incubation of COVID-19 symptoms includes:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

The Center for Disease Control has listed possible emergency coronavirus symptoms requiring immediate treatment as:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

DocTalkGo’s large telehealth network of licensed USA doctors allows us to consult and prescribe hydroxychloroquine to patients who are symptomatic of COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms, visit https://www.covidmedicaltest.com/ for an immediate, same-day coronavirus screening and FREE home delivery of FDA approved hydroxychloroquine within just three (3) days. Hydroxychloroquine (which can only be prescribed after a positive COVID-19 test), is also used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to reduce coronavirus symptoms within six days. Our team of licensed doctors will access your symptoms by phone or computer, allowing you to receive the treatment you need in the safety of your own home. If approved, prescriptions will be delivered to your home via 2-day or overnight mail, along with any additional symptom relieving prescriptions approved by one of our doctors.

Click here for more information on DocTalkGo’s hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19 positive patients.

The use of hydroxychloroquine in preliminary studies have shown very encouraging results in treating the coronavirus. Both drugs interfere with COVID-19’s ability to replicate itself within cell membranes. Coronavirus Clinical Trials held in 2003, 2007, and just this year found that hydroxychloroquine was effective in inhibiting SAR-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). For those who are symptomatic, early detection and treatment of the coronavirus is essential in curbing the spread of the virus, as well as preventing further complications (particularly in immunosuppressed and/or senior populations).

Potential side effects of hydroxychloroquine could include:

Dizziness

Headaches

Stomach discomfort (nausea, vomiting, stomach pain)

Mood changes

Skin Rashes

Heart palpitations

According to the U.S. Coronavirus Guidelines of America, it is advised over the course of the next few weeks to be diligent in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by observing the following:

DocTalkGo is a third party, telemedicine healthcare provider entity providing care nationwide. With a team of doctor and providers, we are available to individuals and families 7 days/week, expanded hours. Same-day, timely consultations always available. DocTalkGo has incorporated a healthcare algorithmn that helps guide the individual through a healthcare screening of questions to determine if that specific healthcare condition or disease management issue is appropriate for telemedicine care or should be directed back to an in-person doctor visit.

DocTalkGo healthcare providers are able to do nationwide laboratory testing and prescription submission to a pharmacy of the patient’s choice.

Contact information:

https://www.doctalkgo.com/

https://www.covidmedicaltest.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Coronavirustested/

866-403-8714

info@doctalkgo.com





Julie Wright DocTalkGo 760-659-3890 jwright@doctalkgo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.