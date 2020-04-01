READOUT OF SECRETARY BROUILLETTE’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN MINISTER NOVAK

"Today, Secretary Brouillette and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak had a productive discussion on the current volatility in global oil markets, following President Trump's March 30 phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Secretary Brouillette and Minister Novak discussed energy market developments and agreed to continue dialogue among major energy producers and consumers, including through the G20, to address this unprecedented period of disruption in the world economy. The Secretary looks forward to continuing conversations with his counterparts across the globe on this important topic." ###



