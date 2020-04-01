Organic Cotton Mart Now Selling Cotton Mesh Produce Bags

One of the nation's finest companies, selling 100% certified cotton products, has added a new product to its online store.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Fredericksburg, VA Organic Cotton Mart today announced that the company has added organic cotton mesh produce bags to its online shop.

"We're proud to launch organic cotton mesh produce bags," said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products. "These produce bags are washable and reusable."

Emmanuel explained that Organic Cotton Mart's produce bags are made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton.

The reusable net produce bags are available in packs of 6 bags – 2 large, 2 medium and 2 small size bags.

The company is currently offering a 50% discount on the second pack when a pack of 6 bags is purchased from its online store.

Emmanuel went on to point out that using these reusable mesh produce bags, you'll be able to enjoy the reliability of soft and rich 100% organic cotton.

"Thee environment-friendly and breathable produce bags can be used in the refrigerator," Emmanuel highlighted, before adding, "The bags carry tare weight on the label."

As to why anyone should buy the organic produce bags from Organic Cotton Mart, Emmanuel said, "We guarantee the quality of every item and promise a fast delivery. If for any reason you are not satisfied with the product, you can always return it for a full refund. We will even pay for the return shipping."

The product has glowing reviews. A customer identified as Joyce said, "I have been using cloth bags since the mid-'70s and decided to try out these organic cotton bags. I am delighted with this purchase. The bags are very well crafted, their design is ingenious, the texture is pleasurable, and the assortment will take care of all of my shopping needs. Thank you for an amazing product and for caring about Mother Earth."

Another customer Sheshaprasad Krishnapura also recommended the product. "Extremely well made, comfortably built-in handle and closing clasp. The major advantage is that the bags are machine washable. I bought 2 of them."

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags

