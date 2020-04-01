Daystar Academy Zoom Disco Dance Party Lifts Spirits Of Homebound School Kids & Their Parents

Daystar Academy, an IB School, hosts weekly dance parties via Zoom to help families cope with the stress of Covid-19 changes and continue building community.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daystar Academy transformed a planned fundraiser into a free online dance party and still raised $15,000 to benefit the school. The event was so well-received, they will host a free dance party each Saturday to keep children and families connected and help "flatten the curve" during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Like most schools across the country, Daystar Academy, an IB World School in Chicago’s South Loop has made the transformation to online education in record time. Teachers have been providing online coursework and video chat connections to make sure that students stay on track, motivated and excited. One other transformation Daystar is making focuses on supporting the social aspects of school life.

Though it pales greatly in comparison to the gravity of everything going on across Chicago and the world this week, transforming a very important fundraising event into a free time of fun and celebration for families obeying the shelter-in-place guidelines was another way Daystar Academy contributed to flattening the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daystar Academy’s transformation of its annual fundraiser into a virtual disco dance party on Saturday evening, March 28, was an opportunity for families to dress up, Zoom in, and let loose. Daystar Academy parent, Beth Fioritto, said that her son “was so excited about the disco party and creating his costume! And, I’m not gonna lie, I had a pretty great time figuring out a disco costume from the stuff we had on hand. It was so nice to have something different to do and be able to feel like a community.”

During the party, popular disco tunes played and families from across Chicagoland could see each other in 70’s fashion dancing and greeting one another via their laptop, tablet and phone. This virtual dance welcomed 105 families. Though there was no charge to participate, the event raised more than $15,000 through previously purchased tickets, silent auctions and raffles.

The event was so well-received that Daystar Academy will now host a dance party every Saturday evening. With so much that has changed in our world, it is important to make a point to gather together and have fun, build connections, and celebrate community. This dance party is an effort to help the Daystar Academy community take a break from the stress of the week and enjoy some time together with other families with students coping with Covid-19 changes. Another Daystar parent, Tracey Brewer, commented that, "The Disco Night was especially a blessing for us to have such a fun ‘plan’ when much feels so indeterminate. We continue to be so grateful for all the efforts that the whole Daystar team puts into eLearning.”

About Daystar Academy

Daystar Academy is a faith-based, culturally engaged, globally minded preschool through high school in Chicago’s South Loop, preparing students to positively impact the world. Daystar Academy is a deliberately socioeconomically diverse community. Sixty percent of Daystar families receive tuition assistance, with over $1.5 million dollars in financial aid awarded each year. For more information, go to www.daystaracademy.org.



