Tech-for-good tool launched in COVID-19 response - now available free for faith-based and non-profit organizations

In partnership with Disaster Tech, World Hope International has designed and is providing a free web-based tool to help organizations help their members and communities to safely and securely post and respond to requests for support.

Washington, D.C., March 31, 2020 -- World Hope International has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by developing a unique web-based platform called Get-Support in partnership with veteran-owned technology firm, Disaster Tech.

The Get-Support tool will provide faith-based and other non-profit organizations with the ability to quickly, securely, and safely respond to needs from those who are facing enforced or voluntary quarantine. Each organization will have its own universe within the platform, where users can submit and respond to requests for assistance from others in their community. Get-Support will take as much workload as possible off community leaders, removing the “middle man” challenge and automating the process. It not only helps community members safely and successfully help each other, but it empowers community leaders to maintain their focus on ministering to those in need rather than attending to spreadsheets and other traditional administrative tools as requests for support build and volunteers ask how they can help. Translations of the user guide have been made possible through the Translator Interpreter Program (TIP) of the Cornell University Public Service Center.

“At its very core, World Hope International is a market-driven, community led organization that seeks to empower the most vulnerable members of populations. In the United States right now, we know that population is suddenly the elderly and the immunocompromised, as well as those with preexisting conditions. World Hope helped maintain safe quarantines throughout the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone, and thinking about how we could help here inspired the Get-Support idea. I thought, what if we can provide a tool that would empower leaders in their churches, their communities or organizations, and their cities or states to easily and safely serve the needs of those in mandatory or voluntary quarantine?” – John Lyon, World Hope International President & CEO

Sean Griffin, Founder and CEO of Disaster Tech, shared that “I’ve worked with World Hope International on a number of different occasions in response to disasters. When World Hope approached me about partnering with them on this tool, I knew immediately it is something we wanted to be part of. It’s an honor to know that we are helping communities across the country - and hopefully around the world- to help each other. There’s a special synergy that happens when innovative but user-friendly technology like the Get-Support tool can be built and deployed in rapid fire response to something like this. You know the impact it has could be astronomical.”

Over 25 organizations have already started using the Get-Support tool since its initial launch on March 27th. All user data is stored on secure servers and encrypted for protection and privacy purposes, and the tool is optimized for accessibility needs. The infrastructure and applications are run through Microsoft Azure. World Hope International and Disaster Tech are already anticipating that new iterations will be developed, such as support for in-group advertisements of services or potential API connections to outside services. The user guide is already available in more than ten languages.

“I’m deeply grateful to my fellow Cornellians for their translation essential efforts to make Get-Support as accessible as possible to all who need it. Cornellians all over the world are responding to President Martha Pollack’s call to support each other and our communities," stated Katherine Herleman, Senior Advisor, (Community Resiliency), Disaster Tech Board of Directors.

As a primary responder to the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone from 2014 - 2016, World Hope International has significant experience working alongside communities to address and stem infectious disease outbreaks, including helping individuals and families maintain quarantines while still receiving necessary provisions including food, clean water, medical assistance, necessary supplies, and more.

Learn more about the Get-Support tool. Organizations interested in supporting their community through quarantining can now register online.

