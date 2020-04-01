Global Hand Sanitizer Spray Market Is Expected to Reach $310.3 Million by 2026: Says AMR

Rise in inclination toward health & wellness, change in lifestyle, and surge in health expenditure drive the growth of the global hand sanitizer spray market. By region, Asia Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% till 2026. On the other hand, by distribution channel, the offline segment would held the highest share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hand sanitizer spray market was estimated at $160.2 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $310.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in inclination toward health & wellness, change in lifestyle,and surge in health expenditurefuel the growth of the global hand sanitizer spray market. On the other hand, several health hazards associated with hand sanitizers curtail down the growth to some extent. However, increase in number of millennial population and rise in social media marketing are anticipated to usher in multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.



The synthetic segment to dominate till 2026-

Based on nature, the synthetic segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the organic segment would project the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period. The natural segment is also discussed in the market report.

The offline segment to lead the trailby 2026-

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share during the study period. The online segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 10.0% by 2026. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global hand sanitizer spray market report include GOJO Industries, Inc.,Dr. Bronner’s, Elyptol Australia Inc., Cleenol Group Ltd, Honest Company, Inc.,EO Products, The Caldrea Company, Jao Brand, CleanWell, LLC,The Clorox Company, and Hello Bello.These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

