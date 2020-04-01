Melissa Bamberg, NodPod Founder, Giving 25% Off NodPod Orders To Help People Sleep During Stressful Coronavirs Pandemic

nodpod

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for everyone. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in people of all ages. Taking care of yourself is the most important thing we can do right now. One of the leading practices that can help decrease stress, according to the CDC, is to get plenty of sleep. Stress and sleep are closely linked. Stress can adversely affect sleep quality and duration, while insufficient sleep can increase stress levels. Both stress and a lack of sleep can lead to lasting physical and mental health problems.

Melissa Bamberg, nodpod Founder, has much to say on the crucial need of sleep during these difficult times. “At nodpod, good sleep is the center of everything we stand for and it's everything we believe in. If you sleep better, you live better. We are extremely passionate about the benefits of ‘deep touch pressure’ which is the way in which our body responds to gentle, constant pressure. As opposed to a tickle on your neck which alerts your central nervous system, gentle pressure has the opposite effect. It is very calming and soothing; it works almost immediately naturally releasing serotonin and melatonin- both important chemicals in helping you to feel relaxed and get your best sleep."

For those who are in need of a good night sleep during these crazy and stressful times, nodpod is here to help. nodpod, “The Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes”, is a patented weighted sleep mask that is like a hug for your head. This weighted eye mask features four microbead-filled pods that not only block out the light, but also apply gentle pressure on your eyes to help you fall asleep faster and better. Featuring a cool jersey cotton surface with a warm microfleece reverse, this sleep therapy mask can be used to keep you comfy in all seasons, while the open-ended design ensures that you'll stay comfortable in different sleeping positions.

With nodpod, you can sleep in any position. Just lay it over your eyes, and sink into your best night’s sleep. There’s no uncomfortable strap or velcro. The scent-free microbeads create a custom fit that perfectly blocks light while the gentle weight naturally reduces stress and anxiety. nodpod thinks about the bigger picture and their product isn’t just about blocking light, it’s about helping your body naturally relax and get the deep, restorative sleep that it needs. Reducing negative energies in our body is of utmost importance in this pandemic so that we can remain physically and mentally healthy. That’s why great sleep matters. When we get good sleep, we are able to handle stressful situations better, like the one we are in now.

This is why nodpod is offering 25% off your entire order during this time with the sleep code: SLEEPMATTERS. To ensure customers of the best health practices, nodpod has their inventory stored in their own warehouse. Therefore, they have complete control over how they are handling the COVID situation. “We are all working from home, but we have one dedicated staff member that fills daily orders from our warehouse,” states nodpod. You do not have to worry about nodpod’s products being exposed.

nodpod is a great sleep product and has been recognized by health industry professionals. Dr. McKinney, a California Emergency Room Doctor states, “Tension and anxiety are a part of people's lives in more ways than we’ve ever seen before. Stress and anxiety have real physical manifestations, most importantly sleeplessness. I recommend nodpod for its ability to ease tension and bring about relaxation to help the body sleep naturally." nodpod is the real deal and if you want the best sleep during these stressful times, nodpod has what you are looking for.

nodpod Contact Here:

hello@nodpod.com

1-888-486-4224

https://nodpod.com/



