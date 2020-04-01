Nye & Company's online-only Estate Treasures Auction, April 15, is for those with a passion for fine and decorative arts

Oil on canvas depicting a Venice canal scene by a follower of Johan Richter, Italian School 18th Century. Philip and Kelvin Laverne low table, “Romanesque” decorated with Classical figures and signed. Monumental pair of Bizen Kara Shishi temple lions, Signed Mori Togaku, 20th Century. Oil on board titled Peasants in a Market Scene by a follower of David Teniers, Flemish School, 17/18th Century. Oil on canvas titled Portrait of a Boy, English School, 19th Century.

The online Estate Treasures Auction, focusing primarily on English and American Furniture and the traditional collecting aesthetics, will start at 10 am Eastern

We plan to deliver clients a seamless online experience. The overall goal is to continue to deliver fine art and culture to our clients in a safe and socially distanced manner.” — Andrew Holter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- An online-only Estate Treasures Auction focusing primarily on English and American Furniture and the traditional collecting aesthetics is planned for Wednesday, April 15th by Nye & Company Auctioneers, at 10 am Eastern time. Internet bidding will be facilitatedby LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the Nye website ( www.nyeandcompany.com ).“In accordance with the New Jersey State mandate, we can’t open our doors to the public,” said Andrew Holter of Nye & Company Auctioneers. “However, we plan to deliver clients a seamless online experience, one with accurate condition reports and images for all lots offered. We will be closely monitoring our website account and the two online bidding platforms. The overall goal is to continue to deliver fine art and culture to our clients in a safe and socially distanced manner.”The auction is headlined by property from a private New York City and Southampton, New York collection. The collection reflects quintessential English Country House décor, with fabulous examples of George III and Regency furniture acquired from the top dealers, such as Hyde Park Antiques, Mallett, Philip Colleck and Clinton Howell Antiques & Fine Art.Highlights include a Regency inlaid mahogany desk with paw feet, elegantly proportioned and ebony inlaid, standing proudly on paw feet; a Regency ebony inlaid and burr oak sofa table that would be the perfect centerpiece for any office or living room; and a Regency figured mahogany breakfast table with a top made from book-matched crotch mahogany that’s almost electric. The movement of the grain is simply tantalizing.If one’s tastes run along a more modern aesthetic and line, but still rooted in the Classics, another lot to consider is a 1960s Philip and Kelvin Laverne mixed metal “Romanesque” low-table. Decorated with Classical Roman figures, this exceptional table is the perfect balance between the traditional and the modern.Fine art enthusiasts will be delighted with the offerings. A superb painting from the estate of Ralph and Roberta Carpenter in Newport, Rhode Island depicts the Venetian Canals and was likely painted by a follower of Johan Riechter in the 18th century. The painting is wonderfully detailed and this is the perfect way to experience Italy during these trying times. From the same collection is a little jewel of a painting likely done by a Follower of David Teniers . This work features figures in a marketplace and would be a perfect complement to the Laverne low table.The sale also features a monumental pair of Bizen Kara Shishi (temple lions) made by one of Japan’s leading artists working in the traditional Bizen techniques. Mori Togaku has been at the forefront of the Japanese art world for nearly 30 years. In fact, in 2001 Togaku was awarded the Japan Ceramic Society’s prestigious Gold Prize. He was the first Bizen potter to ever receive such a highly regarded award. The large-scale lions are superb representations of Shishi and could easily ward off evil spirits. The artist was able to capture the movement of the lions in a snapshot moment of time. The pair are muscular, tense and ready to protect.People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview will be held April 3rd-15th at www.nyeandcompany.com www.liveauctioneers.com and www.invaluable.com . For additional images, condition reports or general commentary about an object, please visit the Nye & Company Auctioneers website or send an email inquiry to info@nyeandcompany.com.John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the online-only Estate Treasures Auction on Wednesday, April 15th, at 10 am Eastern time, visit www.nyeandcompany.com . The full color catalog can be viewed around April 3rd at www.nyeandcompany.com , as well as on the popular online bidding platforms www.LiveAuctioneers.com and www.Invaluable.com # # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.