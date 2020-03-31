Dräger announces contract award to support US federal government in fight against COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Houston, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger is proud to announce the award of a government contract to supply N95 respiratory protection masks in support of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued an award to Dräger for the supply of National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approved N95 respiratory protection masks. The contract is part of the recent government announcements concerning the supply of masks. As part of the contract Dräger plans to increase U.S. domestic production of the masks and expand its manufacturing footprint over the course of the contract. Deliveries will take place over the next 18 months with a focus on accelerated supply wherever possible.

“Respiratory protection has been at the core of our capabilities for over 110 years. Our N95 mask design offers superior comfort and breathability, and is certified to the NIOSH standard for particle respiratory protection,” said President and CEO for Dräger in North America, Lothar Thielen. “This contract comes in addition to the ongoing work we are doing to protect frontline personnel in the fight against the pandemic. We are humbled to be able to support healthcare professionals and first responders with our Technology for Life, which spans both healthcare and safety applications. In addition we are proud to further increase our U.S. investments and manufacturing base in support of this contract.”

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of almost EUR 2.8 billion in 2019. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 14,500 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

Marion Varec Draeger, Inc. +1 215 660-2186 marion.varec@draeger.com Melanie Kamann Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA +49 451 882-3202 melanie.kamann@draeger.com



