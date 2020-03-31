Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of Aaron's, Inc. (AAN)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 28, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Aaron’s, Inc. (“Aaron’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AAN ) investors who purchased securities between March 2, 2018 and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Aaron’s investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 20, 2020, Aaron’s disclosed that its Progressive segment had reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) regarding the July 2018 civil investigative demand, which had sought to determine whether disclosures related to the Company’s financial products were in violation of the FTC Act. The proposed agreement required Aaron’s to “make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $10.70 per share, or over 19%, to close at $45.45 per share on February 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Aaron’s had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (2) that, consequently, the operations of Aaron’s Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (3) that, consequently, Aaron’s earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (4) the full extent of Aaron’s liability regarding the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aaron’s securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 28, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

