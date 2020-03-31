SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds QUMU, FSCT and TCO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synacor, Inc. (“SYNC”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QUMU shareholders will receive 1.61 shares of SYNC common stock for each share of QUMU they own, which represents an implied per-share merger consideration of a mere $1.49 per share based upon SYNC’s March 30, 2020 closing price of $0.93. If you own QUMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qumu-corporation/

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advent International Corporation. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FSCT shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of FSCT common stock that they own. If you own FSCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/forescout-technologies-inc/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO common stock that they own. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/taubman-centers-inc/



