Energy Department Announces up to $22 Million for Marine Energy Foundational R&D and Testing Infrastructure Upgrades

DOE will compile a Teaming Partner List that can be used by potential applicants or entities interested in partnering with other applicants for this FOA. The Teaming Partner List is a tool to facilitate the formation of new project teams. Participation in the Teaming Partner List is not a requirement of the FOA. It is completely voluntary, and will have no impact on the evaluation and selection process of applications.

Any organization that would like to be included on this list should submit the following information to MHKFOA@ee.doe.gov with the subject line “Teaming Partner Information”: DE-FOA-0002266, Organization Name, Contact Name, Contact Email, Contact Phone, Organization Type, Area of Technical Expertise, FOA 2234 Topic Area of Interest, and Brief Description of Capabilities. By submitting the above Teaming Partner Information, you consent to the publication of the above-referenced information as part of the Teaming Partner List.

DOE envisions awarding multiple financial assistance awards. The estimated period of performance for each award will be approximately 4 years.

Concept papers are due May 11, 2020, and full applications for this funding opportunity are due on July 7, 2020. For more information and application requirements, please visit the EERE Exchange website.