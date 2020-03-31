Maps101 Provides Cure for Cabin Fever with Free Virtual At-Home Field Trips for Students

Bring the Dream of Space Alive - Join the Space Exploration Field Trip

SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Barbara, California, March 25, 2020— Maps .com is providing a solution for teachers and parents to provide at-home students with engaging virtual field trips. The Space Exploration Field Trip is just one of the many offered, where youthful imagination coupled with a virtual guide can take the student to faraway places. In follow up to publishing COVID-19 tracking maps , the Maps101 digital classroom is now free to anyone, for the first time, for unlimited use and will remain so through April 30, 2020. Join the virtual field trips at www.maps.com/pages/maps101 Despite being restricted to their homes to help us beat COVID-19, students can continue to learn and discover their world using the digital tools and resources provided by Maps101. Whether students participate on their own or as part of an online group, the experience will replace cabin fever with enrichment. Each field trip travels through an interactive map which takes students on a journey discovering significant milestones and landmarks for each topic.The Field Trip Library covers a variety of K-12 subject areas that fascinate students, and the Space Exploration Field Trip is a great example. Humans have dreamed of space as an extension of the exploration of our environment. Whether seeking new hunting areas or just out of curiosity, the drive to see what’s over the next hill seems to be part of our nature. Maps101’s content allows students to fulfill that drive from wherever they are, providing the precious freedom of exploration in the face of any conditions causing students to be at home.Access to Maps101 opens a treasury of knowledgeThis unlimited access includes free use of thousands of maps, animations, videos, games, topical articles, lesson plans, analyses, and activities. Maps101 meets official curriculum requirements and is already in use by over 3,000 K-12 schools across the United States. Any school that needs help with enhancing their digital classroom material can receive free advice and support from the Maps101 team regarding different options.Maps101 brings the adventure of exploration to everyone. It illustrates how our history impacts who we are as a people today, and the power of maps provides a special opportunity to connect people with our future,” said John Glanville, CEO and president of Maps.com. “At Maps.com we honor the purpose and spirit of education for creating a better world.”Maps.com helps everyday explorers map their journeys of growth and discovery. With maps from Maps.com, people, businesses, and organizations can create custom maps to visually tell their stories, speak to their trajectory in history, and show their progress based on geographic representation—supported by digital augmentation.About Maps.com:Maps.com is a leading provider of mapping products and solutions to business, education, and consumer markets. Founded in 1991 as Magellan Geographix, Maps.com serves industries as diverse as travel, real estate, media, government, logistics & analytics, education, non-profits, and more. Integrating best-of-class service with leading technology in geographic information systems, Maps.com provides solutions that change our customers' perspectives on geography and their world.



