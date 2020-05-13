New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico or Their Family to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

US Navy Veteran 21

"The Advocate is urging a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico to get serious about mesothelioma compensation and to call for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste.” — New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a US Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in New Mexico or their family to get serious about mesothelioma compensation and to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to explain the mesothelioma compensation process to a Navy Veteran over the phone. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars.

The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran in New Mexico or in any state because Erik and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades. Additionally Erik Karst and team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma and serious asbestos exposure illnesses and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: “We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” www. karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New Mexico the New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/.

The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic Houston, Texas: www.mdanderson.org

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.