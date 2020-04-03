Colonial Flag Foundation launches its 2nd Annual Child Abuse Prevention Virtual Healing Field®! Every Child Matters!

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month with COVID-19 spreading around the world, identifying and rescuing abused children has become critical.

We worry about who will see abuse and report it right now,” That’s where we need neighbors & other family members to pay attention. All of us need to be involved. We all must make it our business.” — Christi Thornhill

UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Colonial Flag Foundation has joined forces with Operation Underground Railroad and National Exchange Club Foundation to help end child abuse. Each year approximately 3 million children are reported as abused in the U.S. – sadly, that number is growing.

With the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic spreading around the world, identifying and rescuing abused children has become critical. Child abuse prevention needs support NOW more than ever. Abused children may not be identified since schools, churches and other community support locations are closed. They may be trapped with their abusers due to social distancing along with shelter in place that creates increased tensions and abuse.

The Colonial Flag Foundation has raised over $42 million dollars to help charities through its Healing Field® and Field of Honor® flag display events. The Virtual Healing Field® flag display raises funds in the fight to end child abuse and provides the victims of abuse critically needed resources.

Virtual Healing Field® Flag Display Program

Beginning on April 1st through April 30th, 2020 Colonial Flag Foundation along with its partners Operation Underground Railroad and the National Exchange Club Foundation will launch a national effort. The 2nd Annual Virtual Healing Field® Flag Display allows individuals across the country to stand together in a united effort against child abuse.

For a $10.00 donation, individuals, churches, businesses and organizations can post a flag on a Virtual Map dedicated to ending child abuse. Sponsored flags will be flown on our Virtual Map to raise funds while at the same time inspiring others and showing support in ending child abuse.

Flags may be posted "in memory of" someone and may include a short bio or a short message.

Watch our virtual flag postings fill the virtual map as individuals, communities and organizations across this great nation unite to end child abuse.

Please choose your organization to support and share this unique approach to raise awareness and to help spread the word with your audience.

Operation Underground Railroad: www.healingfield.org/event/ourchildabuseprevention/

National Exchange Club Foundation: www.healingfield.org/event/necchildabuseprevention/.

Three Benefiting Charities

Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), the Nation Exchange Club (NEC) and Colonial Flag Foundation (CFF) have joined forces to make the Child Abuse Prevention Virtual Healing Field® an online option to raise awareness and funds during April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each organization is active in combating the scourge of child abuse. The need is real and proceeds will benefit the child abuse prevention programs of the three organizations:

• OPERATION UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

The Operation Underground Railroad is a 501(C)(3) non-profit founded by Tim Ballard which assists governments around the world in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children. O.U.R. also aids with planning, prevention, capture, and prosecution of offenders, and works with partner organizations for prevention, victim recovery, strengthened awareness, and fundraising efforts.

Here in the United States, child sex trafficking can intersect with domestic child abuse. When a victim is trafficked by a family member, very often domestic violence is also taking place. Violence in the home can also cause victims to become more vulnerable to being trafficked outside of the home, as both abusers and traffickers use similar tactics, including power and control, to dominate their victims.

Understanding the intersection between domestic child abuse and sex trafficking is extremely important for raising awareness of the realities of what survivors and victims’ face. (Unicef, NRCDV.org)

In the past six years of existence, Operation Underground Railroad has rescued over 3,300 survivors and assisted in the arrests of more than 1,800 traffickers in 25 U.S. states and in 24 countries around the world. The partners they empower have collectively helped the lives of more than 10,000 survivors who were enslaved, exploited or at risk.

• NATIONAL EXCHANGE CLUB FOUNDATION

Child Abuse Prevention is a National Project of the National Exchange Club to raise awareness for the magnitude of this tragedy while raising funds to develop and support programs to break the cycle of abuse.

This April, the impact of Prevention of Child Abuse has taken on an even greater meaning. With many parents, and other caretakers working from home or losing a job and homeschooling children, the added stress can increase the number of children at risk. When people are stressed, as many are this specific time of “shelter in place", it intensifies the possibility of abuse. Right now the National Exchange Club Parent Aide Model is even more essential.

• COLONIAL FLAG FOUNDATION

The Colonial Flag Foundation is a 501(C)(3) non-profit which develops and implements programs to help bring awareness, educate and raise funds for organizations around the country. The Foundation is a proven platform to increase awareness and raise funds for causes having accomplished this with thousands of events over two decades. Child Abuse Prevention is a critical effort that Colonial Flag Foundation is anxious to support.

Parents in need of talk support can call the National Parent Helpline at 1-855-427-2736 or the Child Help National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD. To report child abuse or neglect, contact law enforcement or child protective services in your county.

Supporting Families During COVID-19

EVERY CHILD MATTERS.

