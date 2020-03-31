Year Up National Capital Region & Baltimore and RangeForce Partner on Cybersecurity Training to Upskill Corporate Interns Now Working From Home

/EIN News/ -- MANASSAS, Va. and ARLINGTON, Va., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a partnership between Year Up National Capital Region & Baltimore and RangeForce , students in the Washington DC metro area who are now completing their corporate internships from home as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will be able to continue mastering their cybersecurity and IT skills using the RangeForce CyberSkills Training Platform relied on by top security teams around the world.



“We’re so pleased to be able to offer RangeForce’s hands-on cybersecurity training to Year Up interns, who are quickly gaining experience in how companies can adjust and continue to be productive during an unprecedented new reality,” said Guylaine Saint Juste, Executive Director at Year Up National Capital Region and Year Up Baltimore. “We partnered with RangeForce because we wanted our students to get the greatest amount of value out of their modified internships. RangeForce’s real-world scenarios and command line work will drive home the skills that students learned in the classroom and achieve our goals of delivering graduates who can step into strategic enterprise defender roles at Fortune 500 companies nationwide.”

More than 60 students graduated in January from Year Up Baltimore and over 140 from Year Up National Capital Region , a workforce development program catering to 18 to 24 year old young adults who have traditionally been disconnected from professional careers and higher education. The program allows students to start out in a classroom at Baltimore City Community College, or Northern Virginia Community College, or a ‘core’ model operated out of Arlington, and end up with a corporate internship. Because of coronavirus restrictions, interns are working from home rather than physically locating at firms in the area.

RangeForce President Gordon Lawson added, “Remote work is proving difficult for everyone, but we especially want to encourage and empower young people of all economic backgrounds who are just starting their careers. This is a great opportunity for superstar students to become even stronger and help their prospective employers close the talent gap with IT and security staff who are fully capable of defending against the latest threats and vulnerabilities. I have spoken with multiple CISOs around the country and all agree that the quality of employees trained by Year Up is world-class.”

RangeForce customers worldwide utilize its cloud-based, on-demand and hands-on environment to immerse individuals and teams in detecting and responding to cyber threats and vulnerabilities as well as learning to use the latest security tools. The Year Up Baltimore RangeForce program will provide students with foundational skills to allow them to complete their internships with the critical skills DevOps, Web Application Security, and Security Analysts need to be effective team members. Skills training includes SQL Basics, Linux Command Line Skills, Regex, HTTPS Security, and Apache Basics, Container/Docker foundations, JAVA web application security, and security tool user skills for Nmap, SSH, Nginx, Suricata, SQL Mapping, and more.

RangeForce recently announced a special online training program for college professors who need to quickly move their IT and security training online. For more about the RangeForce CyberSkills Platform check out our solutions briefs and read our case study for higher education.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry's only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.

About Year Up

Year Up is an award-winning, national 501(c)3 organization that enables motivated young adults ages 18-24 to move from minimum wage to meaningful careers in just one year by providing the skills, experience, and support they need to reach their full potential. Through a one-year, intensive program, Year Up utilizes a high-expectations, high-support model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, coursework eligible for college credit, and corporate internships at more than 250 top companies. Its holistic approach focuses on students’ professional and personal development to enable young adults with a viable path to economic self-sufficiency and meaningful careers. Year Up has served more than 26,000 young adults since its founding in 2000, and serves more than 4,700 young adults annually across 26 U.S. cities, including Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, the National Capital Region, New York City/Jersey City, Puget Sound, Rhode Island, South Florida, Tampa Bay, and Wilmington. Year Up has been voted one of the “Best Non-Profits to Work For” by The NonProfit Times and rated a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator, placing them in the top 1% of tracked organizations.

To learn more, visit HTTP://WWW.YEARUP.ORG, and follow us on LINKEDIN, FACEBOOK, and TWITTER.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/496e20ac-6f2b-4984-bf51-c0fd5569c9a4

Contact: Betsy Kosheff betsykosheff@rangeforce.com 413-717-1410

Interns in the Age of Coronavirus Year Up interns in the Washington DC metro area will be able to continue mastering their cybersecurity and IT skills using the RangeForce CyberSkills Training Platform.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.