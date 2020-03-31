SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. - MITT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (“AG Mortgage” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MITT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether AG Mortgage and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 27, 2020, AG Mortgage issued a press release disclosing that “[s]ince March 23, 2020, the Company and several of its subsidiaries have received notifications from several financing counterparties of alleged events of default under their financing agreements, and of certain of those counterparties’ intentions to accelerate the Company’s and such subsidiaries’ performance obligations under the relevant agreements.” AG Mortgage advised investors that “in the event of a default under one or more of those agreements, financial and other obligations under such agreements, and in some cases the Company’s obligations as a guarantor, may be accelerated and the counterparties may take ownership of the securities pledged to secure the financing obligations by the Company or its subsidiaries” and that “[t]he Company and its subsidiaries also may be subject to penalties under those agreements and may suffer cross-default claims from its other lenders.”

On this news, AG Mortgage’s stock price fell $1.20 per share, or 30.38%, to close at $2.75 per share on March 30, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

