Carahsoft Awarded Texas DIR Contract for Education IT Products and Services

Contract award makes more than 40 leading software solutions available to public sector organizations throughout the State of Texas

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract for Education IT products and services on behalf of the State of Texas. This award makes these solutions available to education institutions, state and local government agencies, public safety organizations, healthcare institutions, qualifying non-profits, and additional public entities and authorized resellers.



“We are excited to secure our first DIR contract tailored to meeting the needs of higher education and K-12 institutions,” said Robert R. Moore, Executive Vice President at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are ready to support educators as they work to optimize their IT delivery methods and help students and teachers leverage the latest technology to promote learning and collaboration.”

Education products and services are available from the following solutions providers:

Acquia, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Appsian

Arista Networks, Inc.

BeyondTrust Corporation

BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry Cylance

Box Inc.

ClearCube Technology, Inc.

CloudSAFE, Ltd.

Databricks

Denodo Technologies

DocuSign Inc.

EnterpriseDB Corporation

ExtraHop Networks

FireEye, Inc.

Gigamon, Inc.

HyTrust, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

Imprivata, Inc.

Infoblox, Inc.

ITAD Limited

VMware, Inc. Ivanti

Kofax, Inc.

Liquidware Labs, Inc.

McAfee

Micro Focus

New Relic, Inc.

Nlyte Software

Nutanix

Okta, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Planet Technologies

Puppet

Red Hat, Inc.

RSA

Rubrik

Secureworks, Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

Symantec (D.B.A. Broadcom Inc.)

Teradici Corporation

Thales Group

UiPath

Veritas

Zscaler, Inc.

Carahsoft also provides the State of Texas with access to certified Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) and Small Businesses that are Carahsoft Authorized Fulfillment Partners. This enables state agencies to fulfill annual HUBZone goals.



Carahsoft’s Education IT solutions are available under DIR Contract Number DIR-TSO-4444. Carahsoft holds five additional Texas DIR contracts offering products and services including data management and networking equipment, emergency preparedness hardware, law enforcement products, software-as-a-service products and services, and Google products and services. For more information, contact Kai Hollenhorst at (703) 230-7536 or Kai.Hollenhorst@Carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a Texas DIR contract and The Quilt Master Service Agreement holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping public sector agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



