Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Maryland to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get On The Spot Compensation Advice from an Expert

"The Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maryland to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maryland or their family to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to answer specific questions about mesothelioma, mesothelioma compensation and how the compensation process works. Erik Karst is a much better resource than a 'free' generic publication about mesothelioma.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlement results for their clients. If you have mesothelioma and or this is your loved one-please call 800-714-0303 for on the spot compensation advice from one of the nation's leading experts." www.karstvonoiste.com/



Coronavirus /COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: “We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center want’s efforts for people with mesothelioma is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Maryland including communities such as Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, or Annapolis.

https://Maryland.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maryland the Maryland Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* National Cancer Institute Bethesda, Maryland: http://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment.

* Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Maryland:

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center/

* University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center Baltimore, Maryland: https://umm.edu/programs/cancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maryland include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Maryland.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.