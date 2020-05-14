Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center Offers a Person with Mesothelioma in Illinois Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Serious About Compensation With Serious Lawyers Who Know What They Are Doing

"We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois to call us at 800-714-0303 so that we can put you in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center says,"We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois or their family to call us anytime so that we can put you in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"We fear that because of the Coronavirus-COVID19 many people with mesothelioma were initially diagnosed with pneumonia rather than mesothelioma. Because of this rather than being diagnosed with early stage mesothelioma the person was diagnosed with late stage mesothelioma as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Coronavirus /COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: “We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation’s leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to any diagnosed victim in Illinois including communities such as Chicago, Rochelle, Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, or Bloomington. https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago, Illinois: https://cancer.uchicago.edu/

* Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago, Illinois: https://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing or factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, machinists, public utility workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.