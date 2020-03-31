Tampa Bay Medical Clinic Investigates Potential of VITAMIN C as Coronavirus Treatment

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it is investigating the use of many options to treat suspected or confirmed cases of CoVid-19.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it is investigating the use of many options to treat suspected or confirmed cases of CoVid-19. These options include combination of Azithromycin and Hydroxychloroquine, intravenous vitamin C, Traditional Chinese herbals and other whole food-based supplements.

Although there have been several positive reports for the use of VITIMIN C, there have also been reports that vitamin C may not protect an individual from infection. DOCS Outside the Box! prides itself on empowering its patients and providing all potential options that are available for medical care. In addition to VITIMIN C, DOCS Outside the Box! is also educating its patients about other supplements that can help to strengthen and build stronger immune systems.

Docs Outside the Box! has implemented multiple protocols since the identification of COVID-19 as a growing pandemic. This includes the creation of a second entrance for individuals suspected of infection, the requirement that patients wait in cars prior to being escorted in for treatment, the sanitization of treatment rooms after each encounter, and the requirement that staff wear personal protective equipment.

Docs! continues to see established patients but is willing to evaluate new patients who are acutely ill during this pandemic.

“Physicians in China and New York are reporting that patients who received VITIMIN C did significantly better than those who did not," said Leah Teekell-Taylor, M.D., Medical Director of Docs Outside the Box! "We are investigating all the options that are available and keeping our patients informed of their options.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our office and in their daily lives.





