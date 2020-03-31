Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners With The National CyberWatch Center for Cybersecurity Education

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) has joined the National CyberWatch Center for Cybersecurity Education, the largest network of information security educators and institutions of higher education in the world. As a strong advocate of science, technology, engineering and math initiatives, HII was vetted by the organization as an enterprise that is excelling in cybersecurity and education.



“The alliance with the National CyberWatch Center provides the opportunity to serve as a national partner and champion for cybersecurity education,” said Alan Greenberg, chief information security officer at HII’s Technical Solutions division. “Working together with NCC and its members, we look forward to supporting the national conversation on cybersecurity education and workforce development.”

NCC is a cybersecurity education and research consortium, headquartered at Prince George’s Community College, in Largo, Maryland. NCC is known for innovative, scalable and cost-effective cybersecurity education/training partnerships and solutions. NCC members provide advice, effective practices, curricula and course modules, along with support and leadership for NCC programs and activities. Since 2005, NCC has played a key role in developing, promoting and providing cybersecurity education solutions nationally.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:



HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Beci Brenton

Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com

(202) 264-7143



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.