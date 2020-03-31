Measure Protocol offers free access to its mobile-only community for the market research industry

Highly engaged community of young adults in United States, United Kingdom and Canada can provide key perspective in a time of change and uncertainty

The best way we can offer support in this time of need...is access to our community of thousands of highly engaged respondents that can help keep us all informed and educated.” — Owen Hanks, CEO, Measure Protocol

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measure Protocol , the industry's first blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, is offering the market research industry free access to its community of young people. This mobile-only community is proven to be highly responsive and engaged, allowing researchers to gain access to insights from a harder-to-reach population. In a swiftly changing global ecosystem, efficiently tracking consumer sentiment and behaviors is vital for solid decision making.Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol, said, "Our team thought a lot about the best way we can offer support in this time of need. As a small company we only have limited resources, but the one thing that we can offer, is access to our community of thousands of highly engaged respondents that can help keep us all informed and educated amidst all changes that are happening."For the next three months, Measure will partner with market research businesses and brands to provide access to its consumer research panel. The growing panel, which is primarily made up of young adults ages 18-34 in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, consists of over 25,000 users who have downloaded the MSR app to share data and earn rewards. Primary research has shown the community to have extraordinarily high engagement and fast response times, due in part to the immediacy of the mobile environment and a positive end-to-end app experience.To participate, partners will only be asked to help cover the incentive for respondents in order to reward them for their time. A large part of Measure's vision for the future of market research includes fair compensation and a positive experience, resulting in higher quality data. During the company's recent pilot with market research industry leaders, which included a fair compensation model, 85% of users were satisfied with the offers received. This clearly illustrates the benefits of rewarding respondents fairly for their time and commitment.Hanks continued, "It's our intention to facilitate as many requests as possible during this time and to that end we are hoping to connect with brands and agencies that want to understand broad metrics of young adults. We ask only that any potential requests are mobile-friendly. Getting a peek into what their younger demographic of customers, consumers, employees and citizens think and feel is invaluable during a situation like this one."Those who want to know more should email helpinghand@measureprotocol.com.About Measure ProtocolMeasure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol###



