Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Status Update Tuesday, 31st March 2020
Sierra Leone records its first case of #COVID-19. A 37 year old Sierra Leonean male travelled from France via Air Brussels on 16 March 2020.
He was in quarantine.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.