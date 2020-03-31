In-home Senior Care Company Receives Coveted Award

In-home health Care leader Comfort Keepers of Marietta Ohio was recently awarded a "Readers Choice" award for best home health care. Just one award of many.

MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Marietta, Ohio, was recently named the "Readers' Choice" for Best Home Healthcare. The home health care company is not a stranger to awards and accolades. It's also been the recipient of an Operational Excellence Award seven times and the Parkersburg News and Sentinel Readers' Choice award multiple times. Comfort Keepers has been delivering home health care for more than two decades, and its experience and focus on comfort and empathy continue to inspire clients and families.

The Right Focus

The Readers' Choice award highlights what people love about the Comfort Keepers home health care experience. The company is committed to making that experience fun, empowering, and joyful. That's not always an easy feat for people who are aging and just trying to stay in their homes or those recovering or living with a chronic health condition. And, yet, infusing positivity into care is what the company's in-home health care providers do so well. They supply professional care with a decidedly human touch and it's that human touch that keeps Comfort Keepers on top of the in-home health care industry.

Holistic Approach to In-home Senior Care

Comfort Keepers takes a holistic approach when providing in-home senior care and general in-home health care. They provide care and assist with daily living activities including companionship. Comfort Keepers caregivers each receive about 100 hours of training in holistic treatment methods. This allows them to focus their care on the body as well as the mind and spirit. Caregivers understand that each person they treat is different from another. Each has their own individual needs and preferences. By tailoring care to meet those needs, the experience promotes better outcomes--and more joy.

Age—It's Just a Number

Comfort Keepers of Marietta, OH, features owners who are especially tuned in to seniors. Too often, our society focuses on the difficulties of aging, and that creates fear and can lead to anxiety and depression. There is so much joy that comes with age too. Comfort Keepers celebrates the joy that comes with a long life. People feel better when they're able to laugh. We help address the physical side of aging and recovery, but we're also there to ensure that life is fun and that age can bring contentment too.

If you or a loved one needs home health care, Comfort Keepers of Marietta, OH, is an option to consider. It features a wide range of home health care services, including 24-hour care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, senior care, and more. Call or visit the website to learn more.

End of Release



+

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.