ProcessUnity Wins Two Awards for Vendor Risk Management in Eighth Annual InfoSec Awards

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, was recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) as a leading provider of Third-Party Risk Management software. ProcessUnity was awarded the Next Gen Award for both IT Vendor Risk Management and Third-Party Risk Management in the eighth annual CDM InfoSec Awards , honoring InfoSec innovators that have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.



“ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management embodies the three major features the judges look for in winners: understanding the complicated risk landscape; providing a cost-effective solution for Third-Party Risk Management; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help companies of all sizes mitigate risk,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“It’s an honor to be named an InfoSec Award winner and it is a testament to our best-of-breed Vendor Risk Management software and talented team,” said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Strategy, ProcessUnity. “This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine validates ProcessUnity as the top solution for organizations looking to develop or mature their IT Vendor or Third-Party Risk programs.”

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that ensures compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management , protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

