Tango Supports Retailers with Free Portfolio Assessment

AI-enabled Capabilities Provide Insights for Decision Making, Including Identifying Candidates for Closure and Lease Renegotiation

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management (SLM) and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solutions, announced it will provide results from its comprehensive AI and machine learning predictive location models free of charge to retail and restaurant companies for a limited time. Real Estate represents a top three expense for the industry and companies need to make time-sensitive decisions to lower occupancy costs and sustain business viability in the challenging COVID-19 environment.



“We have built more than a hundred predictive models for retail concepts over the last decade and understand the difficult decisions these companies now face as a result of the pandemic,” said Pranav Tyagi, CEO of Tango. “Historically retailers had to choose between low-end unsophisticated generic models and expensive high-end customized analytical models. At Tango we’ve ushered in a new paradigm by developing the industry’s only AI and machine learning model that delivers industry-segment and customer-specific predictive results in days, not months. We want to give back to the industry that helped build Tango and are proud to offer this service free of charge to retailers and restaurant companies of all sizes during this crisis.”

Over the next 60 days, retail and restaurant companies can register to leverage Tango’s AI and machine learning predictive models to:

Rapidly evaluate actual unit performance against trade area sales forecasts





Holistically analyze units and reset location level strategies including candidates for closure or renegotiation





Better understand the entire portfolio in this new business climate and make more informed decisions in a post-COVID world

The company’s next-generation Tango AI platform combines years of traditional modeling and big data experience with leading-edge AI and machine learning to uncover new insights and deliver a higher level of value to real estate strategy and execution.

To learn more about this unique offering, click here: https://info.tangoanalytics.com/covid-19-response

Join Tango’s webinar “Don’t Wait: Take Decisive Action to Reduce Occupancy Costs” on April 2, 2020 at 1pm CT. Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eLPR0g5oSGa45FRDQDt_6g

About Tango

The leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, Tango unites analytics, real estate, lease accounting, facilities and space management into a single platform. We have worked with more than 500 leading brands in 140 countries, and bring that knowledge and those best practices to our cloud-based SaaS and mobile solution.

Media Contact:

Colleen Irish

617-842-1511

cirish@tieronepr.com



