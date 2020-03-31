AAFMAA Announces Retirement of President and Treasurer Walt Lincoln, Michael Meese Succeeds as President

/EIN News/ -- FT. MYER, Va., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA) today announced the retirement of its President and Treasurer, MAJ Walt Lincoln, CFP® (USA, Ret). MAJ Lincoln has been with AAFMAA for 28 years. During that time, he helped the Association advance into a modern financial services organization and guided it to remarkable success. His decades of service have made a lasting impact on AAFMAA, which its Members will feel for generations to come.



“Serving as President and Treasurer of this incredible Association has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” MAJ Lincoln said. “Working for, and alongside, so many great people for so long, doing work that we know makes such a positive difference in the lives of the families who have sacrificed so much for our country and its freedom — it will be difficult to step away from all of that. Ultimately, I have complete confidence in the team we have built over these past 20 years to carry AAFMAA forward to even greater success.”

During MAJ Lincoln’s tenure, AAFMAA drastically expanded its coverage, membership eligibility and product offerings. He led the company through several periods of global financial uncertainty including post-9/11 market losses and The Great Recession. Notable accomplishments achieved by AAFMAA during MAJ Lincoln’s presidency include:

Extending membership eligibility to include Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard and all ranks.

Establishment of two wholly-owned subsidiaries: AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC and AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC

Nearly $800 million in death benefits paid to Members’ survivors

Membership growth over 36%

Asset growth of nearly 90%, from $686 million to $1.3 billion.

“AAFMAA has benefited greatly from Walt Lincoln’s exceptional, dedicated service for almost three decades, including the last twenty years as President and Treasurer,” said GEN Dennis Reimer (USA, Ret), AAFMAA’s Chairman. “He provided outstanding leadership and was the driving force as AAFMAA drastically expanded its coverage, membership eligibility, and services for its members.”

BG Michael J. Meese, PhD (USA, Ret) has succeeded MAJ Lincoln as President of AAFMAA. BG Meese joined AAFMAA as Chief Operating Officer in 2013 following a 32-year career in the United States Army. He subsequently was promoted to AAFMAA’s Executive Vice President and Secretary in 2018. He is a leader in military and veterans issues, including chairing the 2016-17 Transition Team for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He has written numerous articles and two books: The Armed Forces Guide to Personal Financial Planning and American National Security. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, the National War College, and earned his MPA, M.A., and Ph.D. from Princeton University.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead this great organization in providing military families with the superlative personal service they deserve,” said BG Meese.

“The AAFMAA Board is delighted to have BG Meese succeed MAJ Lincoln as President. With his extensive experience in the military, his leadership skills, his time at AAFMAA and, most importantly, his genuine care for our members, he will lead this exemplary team to achieve even greater success as AAFMAA continues to be the premier financial services provider for the military community,” GEN Reimer said.

About AAFMAA

The American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA) is the longest-standing not-for-profit financial solutions provider that empowers the military community with affordable financial solutions — including always-affordable life insurance, expert investment management, and customized residential mortgages. Follow the organization on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

