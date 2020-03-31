United Country Real Estate Raises $24,000 for Veterans in Live Auction

Nationally Renowned Singer and Painter Joe Everson Donates Paintings for Fundraiser

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, Mo., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate raised $24,000 for the Carrington Charitable Foundation during a live auction event at their annual Training and Awards Convention March 13. They hosted nationally known singer and painter Joe Everson, who has gone viral after singing the National Anthem while painting live-action artwork.

Everson performed live during the banquet portion of the convention, singing America the Beautiful while painting a patriotic portrait of the American Flag. He also brought along a painting he already made that represented all five branches of the military.

As the largest integrated group of traditional and auction real estate professionals nationwide, United Country had professional auctioneers on deck to conduct a live, on-the-spot auction for both of the paintings. There was a heated bidding war in the event, to which Everson offered to draw a third painting to auction. The three paintings generated $24,000 for the Carrington Foundation thanks to generous United Country affiliates. The money will help veterans with mobility, prosperity, stability and purpose.

“United Country auctioneers have a vested interest in utilizing their bid calling craft to support important charitable and philanthropic organizations,” said Shawn Terrel, president of United Country Auction Services. “The professional auction industry has a passion for the benefit and charity sector and our company is uniquely positioned to dramatically affect change in the world through our massive network of thousands of auctioneers and real estate brokers. As a military veteran and an auction industry leader, I am personally committed to leveraging our company’s auction expertise to raise both awareness and funding needed in support of important causes like our armed forces and those that have served this country.”

The recent fundraiser numbers add to the more than $26 million that the company has raised conducting charity auctions nationwide. Learn more about United Country Real Estate at www.UnitedCountry.com. You can also learn more about United Country Auction Services or find an auctioneer near you by visiting www.UCAuctionServices.com.

About United Country

United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of nearly one million opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.

Attachment

Angela Smith United Country Real Estate 816-420-6200 pr@unitedcountry.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.