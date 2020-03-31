Consolidated Communications Supports Businesses and Consumers with Flexible Communication Solutions to Ease Pandemic Impact

Company helps customers stay connected to their work, families and friends using a wide array of communication solutions that accommodate remote locations and devices

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world adjusts to living, working, learning and playing in new ways, Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S. providing broadband and business communications solutions, is helping businesses and consumers solve the unique challenges of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. From robust business collaboration tools to increased consumer bandwidth options, Consolidated is helping its customers find solutions that meet their changing needs.



Among the solutions helping businesses during this time is Consolidated’s ProConnect Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration platform, which integrates communications and enables employees to work from home with the same features they have in the office. The Company’s data centers support business continuity plans for critical applications and data. Consolidated is also helping businesses maintain network security and move their applications to the Cloud with the Company’s Cloud Peer Connect and Cloud Secure solutions. Visit Consolidated’s Help at Work web page for more information on critical functions businesses should consider as they respond to the pandemic.

Consolidated has helped MedCare Equipment Company , a medical equipment and respiratory care provider, based in Greensburg, Pa., transition more than 100 employees to remote working in just two days. “The only way we were able to keep pace with the transition to remote work was because of Consolidated’s technology,” explained Chad Lucas, vice president of Information Technology for MedCare Equipment Company. “With a mixture of handsets, softphones, and UC-One Mobile, we sent people home to be safe with their families and to save jobs. We continue to help patients in dire need of our equipment, children on ventilators, and people who struggle to breathe every day.”

Recognizing increased work-from-home and remote learning needs, Consolidated is offering bandwidth upgrade options to meet more intense telecommuting demands and is proactively managing its network to ensure reliable network performance and capacity.

“We needed an extremely quick turn up for Hypertherm to increase its dedicated Internet and turn up remote VPN users, and Consolidated delivered for us once again,” said Brian, Giaccone, senior network architect at Hypertherm. Based in Hanover, N.H., Hypertherm is a global manufacturer that needed to triple its bandwidth capacity to accommodate business shifts related to COVID-19. “We accomplished this from start to finish in just a couple days,” added Giaccone. “We deal with telecom providers all over the world, and Consolidated is always reachable, responsive and great to work with, especially in critical times like the present.”

Consolidated is also working closely with wireline and wireless service providers across the country to expedite new service requests on COVID-19-related bandwidth upgrades and new Ethernet service requests. Consolidated provides the fiber network backbone for carriers to service their end users.

The company is protecting its employees and customers by taking preventive measures, including increased cleaning protocols, social distancing and remote work enablement to ensure the seamless continuity of services. These safeguards allow Consolidated to fully support its residential, business and carrier customers during the COVID-19 outbreak. You can read more about how Consolidated is Keeping Americans Connected as well as the steps the Company is taking to keep its employees and customers safe on its website at www.consolidated.com/covid-19 .

Business customers can learn more about how Consolidated can help by contacting their Consolidated account manager or emailing CCI.business@consolidated.com . Customer service and support teams are ready to assist residential customers and can answer calls, log tickets and troubleshoot remotely. Customers also can call 844.YOUR.CCI or access their account online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

