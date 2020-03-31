Rosetta Stone Announces Free Unlimited Language Tutoring with Expert Native Instructors for Consumer Subscribers Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In an effort to help connect the millions who are home-bound globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) today announced it will offer free unlimited language tutoring for all consumer subscribers* through June 30, 2020. Rosetta Stone live tutoring features native speakers who help language learners practice their new language by listening and speaking in an immersive, interactive environment.

“Rosetta Stone tutoring is a fun and excellent way to connect with other learners during quarantine, while at the same time seriously boosting your language learning -- learning how to converse in a group setting is a pivotal skill to becoming conversational and comfortable in real-life settings. It is incredibly beneficial to participate in a live session of listening and speaking with a native speaker,” said Matt Hulett, Rosetta Stone President. “With free unlimited tutoring, we aim to give subscribers significantly more value to their language learning while helping alleviate the social isolation so many of us are feeling during this time -- I know I am going stir crazy at home and have found that this really helps.”

Rosetta Stone’s web-based, virtual tutoring classes feature a group of learners paired with an expert native-language instructor. The small group environment encourages ample speaking practice and enables direct feedback for each participant. Tutoring sessions are designed to enhance learning from the lessons within the Rosetta Stone language app and are 25 minutes long. Users need to have completed at least two lessons in the first unit of their Rosetta Stone app to participate in tutoring.

Existing subscribers can access free tutoring by logging into Rosetta Stone via their desktop computer and clicking “Live Tutoring”. New subscribers can find more information at rosettastone.com/freetutoring.

*Free tutoring is not available in Rosetta Stone for Students.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.





Andrea Riggs Rosetta Stone Communications ariggs@rosettastone.com 917-572-5555



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.