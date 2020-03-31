Oil and Gas Leaders Join Together to be Part of a Global Virtual Summit

Addressing crashing prices and the implications of the Corona Virus to the industry.

NAIROBI, KENYA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil and Gas industry leaders will be part of a collaborative and global virtual summit at the Oil & Gas Leadership and Success Virtual Summit being held from 6th to 10th July, 2020.

This is an online-only event, in response to the covid-19 threat and driven by the great concern for the health and safety of speakers and participants, the organisers are keen to promote social distancing and remote working/attendance.

The event brings together the entire global oil and gas industry to discuss the challenges affecting the industry today, and to propose solutions that would help stimulate the industry revival.

A global effort is needed to help the industry ecosystem find ways to deal with low crude oil prices as well as the emerging threat of Corona Virus. Participants will learn of innovative ways to deal with the current crisis, and how businesses across the world can stay afloat.

Under the theme Oil & Gas - Providing Leadership and Succeeding in Times of Crisis, the virtual summit is organised and hosted by Joe Watson Gakuo who said “We are excited to host this event, and be part of those keen to provide a platform to discuss and look at the problems of the industry, and the solutions we need. We are passionate about the oil and gas industry, and the success of everyone in the value chain of close to our hearts.”

This unique 2020 event is expected to have over 50+ speakers, and welcome industry leaders, policy makers and professionals from across the globe.

You will have full access to a 5-day online-only event, that will include industry leaders interviews and presentations, panel discussions by various experts and high-level discussions around ways to have the industry working again, and how to move forward.

The summit invites government officials, exploration firms, national oil companies, oilfield services providers, entrepreneurs, local support suppliers and other stakeholders. The event lays a strong emphasis on attracting a global audience.

“Oil and gas industry is going through an uncertain period. I strongly believe that it is our responsibility, you and I, to collaborate in finding solutions that will help all the players in the industry to move the sector forward.” Added Mr. Gakuo

What are you concerns as an oil and gas professional, investor, leader and policy maker? Do you have any suggestions on topics you would like to see included or discussed?

Please contact Joe Watson Gakuo: jwatson@upstreamgrp.com



About Oleum Holdings Limited:

Oleum is an oil and gas-focused events company, with headquarters in Nairobi. We provide events, awards and networking platform for the oil and gas industry.

The company believes in creating events that bring people together to solve problems, build relationships and promote exchange of ideas. This creates great opportunities for people to network and collaborate.

Our company has been organising and hosting the annual Upstream Awards, for the past six years, an event that celebrates achievements across the upstream oil and gas sector.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.