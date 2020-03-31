Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Acquires Amethyst Beverage, a Premier Bottling Company as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company

/EIN News/ -- RENO, NV, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company has acquired Amethyst Beverage as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Amethyst Beverage is a premium water bottling company that has the only Patented water with label approval and the option of Hemp enhancement to their products. The company currently has six different flavors which all can be enhanced with Hemp (Orange Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Peach, Cucumber/Mint, Strawberry/Watermelon, and regular 9.5 PH High Alkaline water). Amethyst has joined forces with Anything Technologies Media (ATM) and is set to fulfill contracts for Multimillion dollar orders for their beverages.

Jeff Flasco, President of Amethyst Beverage, stated, “We cannot be more pleased to be a part of ATM. We feel we have complementary product lines and feel that with our combined expertise we can mass produce and sell a great deal of Hemp infused water together. ATM has distribution channels they can open and we have contracts already in place that need to be fulfilled. We plan on announcing each project as they commence.”

ATM will project revenues for Amethyst after the first project has commenced and orders are fulfilled. This is a new era for ATM and the company feels that the future is very bright for the short and long term of the company and feels this acquisition of Amethyst will increase shareholder value dramatically.

About Amethyst Beverage: https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally. Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint and Peach ) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals as well.

About Sonoran Flower LLC: https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

