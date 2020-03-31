Denver-Based Nonprofit Launches National Organization to Educate Public and Develop Leadership in Psychedelic Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SPORE Receives Sponsorship from Nonprofit Group Reconsider and $50,000 Donation from Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps



DENVER, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Society for Psychedelic Outreach, Reform, and Education (“SPORE”) announced today its nonprofit status as an organization that envisions a world where everyone has safe and responsible access to psychedelics, including psilocybin mushrooms. SPORE was founded by two proponents of the Denver Psilocybin Initiative, Kevin Matthews and Matthew Duffy, to educate the public and develop leadership in the rapidly growing psychedelic ecosystem to support human wellbeing.



“Psilocybin helped me heal and transform from depression and anxiety, and there are countless others who’ve had similar results. If we want legal access to psychedelics as options to heal and improve our lives, we need to change the laws. If we need to change the laws, we need people. SPORE is people-powered,” said SPORE Executive Director Matthews. “Our work will help organize the psychedelic constituency into a unified community to create the foundation for equitable psychedelic reform in the United States and globally, starting right here in Colorado.”



SPORE is sponsored by Reconsider, a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization based in New York. Reconsider is a producer of the incredibly popular documentary film Fantastic Fungi that explores the world of mushrooms and the “magic that lives beneath our feet.” Reconsider’s sponsorship enables SPORE to receive tax-deductible contributions.

Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, spearheaded by Cosmic Engagement Officer David Bronner, recently donated $50,000 to SPORE. “Kevin Matthews and the team at SPORE are blazing the path in Denver of what responsible decriminalization, integration, regulation and education looks like for psychedelic mushrooms,” said Bronner. “When used with proper intention, attention to set and setting, and disciplined integration after, this medicine can catalyze powerful healing and transformational experiences, leading to a more healthy, balanced and compassionate society.”



In addition to Reconsider’s sponsorship and Dr. Bronner’s contribution, SPORE has assembled an experienced Board of Directors that is equipped to govern in the robust, dynamic landscape of the psychedelic renaissance.

“Psychedelics need to be kept in the hands of the people,” said Pam Peters, one of SPORE’s new Directors. “Psilocybin and other psychedelics must be accessible to all who heal from them – within and outside of the medical model. SPORE will be important in this ongoing reform, and transformation, from prohibition to providing a new opportunity to heal our culture.”

Matthew Duffy, SPORE’s Board Chairman, stated, “We founded this organization, first and foremost, to ensure that our communities in Colorado are being heard and supported to create equitable psychedelic reform and access in the state. For us, success looks like all people have a voice and ability to meaningfully contribute as leaders, so that the psychedelic movement here produces more resilient, compassionate, and liberated communities.”

SPORE is committed to supporting the resilience and connection of the communities that make up the psychedelic movement, especially during these challenging times. In response to COVID-19, they are shifting to more digital engagement and will be offering social media events for people to stay involved. For example, they are creating online town hall gatherings for local community feedback, supported Fantastic Fungi Day where people can access the film from the comfort of their own home, and hosting an online policy summit to collaboratively work towards a national standard for psychedelic reform.

Sign up for SPORE’s newsletter and/or donate online at www.thespore.org.

Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

847-271-3443



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.