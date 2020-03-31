LDIC NORTH AMERICAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR MARCH 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund will pay a distribution in the amount of $0.075 per unit on April 1, 2020 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2020.

For additional information or inquiries on the Fund or LDIC Inc., please call 416-362-4141 or visit our website at www.ldic.ca .



