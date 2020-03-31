BitBox USA IoT Platform Continues to Amass Industry Awards and Accolades

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitBox USA, LLC , providers of the BitBox IoT platform for multi-site, distributed facilities’ operational intelligence, continues to amass industry awards and recognitions for its innovative IoT technology design. The company’s IoT platform has captured numerous awards and accolades from such organizations as Tech Trailblazers, The Edison Awards, InfoTECH Spotlight and IoT Evolution World.



“We are honored that top industry organizations continue to recognize the value of BitBox IoT Platform’s innovative technology design. In a time that remote monitoring is more crucial than ever, we are honored to help enterprises maintain uptime of their critical infrastructure,” said Michael Skurla, Chief Technology Officer for BitBox USA. “BitBox IoT platform simplifies data aggregation challenges of disjointed infrastructure faced by Edge data centers, the telecom industry and smart, digitized facilities.”

The 2019-2020 award recognitions of BitBox IoT Platform include:

Tech Trailblazers Internet of Things Trailblazers Award winner, recognizing the most innovative global tech companies.

infoTECH Spotlight 2019 Data Center Excellence Award, recognizing the most innovative and enterprising data center vendors offering infrastructure or software, servers or cooling systems, cabling or management applications.

IoT Evolution World 2019 IoT Product of the Year Award, honoring the best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things.

The BitBox platform is the market's most cost-effective, simple to install and deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform to collect, organize and deliver distributed data sets from critical infrastructure. The platform’s BitBox Edge Appliance easily installs in any facility or Edge location. Its intuitive and secure BitEngine cloud portal sorts and stores all the collected data from around the globe, while BitAPI offers authorization-based access to the enterprise data collection in a single documented API for web-based, micro-services analytics and AI.

About BitBox USA, LLC

BitBox USA offers the market's most cost-effective, simple to install and deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform that collects, organizes and delivers distributed IoT data to allow remote monitoring and management of critical infrastructure on a scale. The IoT platform removes the complexity of vast edge facility portfolio management while enabling data-driven decisions to limit the operational expense of distributed infrastructure. The platform is applicable and deployed across multi-site commercial property firms, retail and quick service restaurants, industrial, healthcare, oil and gas, edge data centers and colo facilities. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, BitBox USA has offices in Raleigh (NC), Mountain View (CA), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit https://bitboxusa.com/ and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

