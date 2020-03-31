Subodh Bajpai Photography has Canceled/Postponed All Events amid Corona Virus

To support the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus, all the upcoming events have been canceled or/and postponed by the team of Subodh Bajpai Photography

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Subodh Bajpai Photography is the big name in the industry of wedding photography and pre-wedding photoshoot. A few times back, they have covered 5,000+ weddings in a season. Even though they have many projects in their hands, they have decided to cancel or/and postpone the upcoming events in the support of nationwide lockdown due to the deadly corona virus.Since thousands of people have lost their lives and millions are still fighting, this is an appreciable move from Subodh Bajpai Photography. Being a responsible citizen of India and keeping the safety of its valuable clients in mind, they have decided to keep their services closed until the situations become a little better for everyone.In addition to this, they have requested everyone to take all the necessary precautions to prevent themselves from this virus. They asked everyone to wash their hands frequently with hand-wash or soap or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers to clean their hands, wear a mask, not to touch their eyes, nose, and face, and most importantly stay at home.Lastly, the team management has said that they will notify all their clients regarding this and will request them to support the lockdown as well. The management further added that they will inform their clients about the schedule or the clients can also contact them directly to know reschedule or cancel their bookings. When the whole world is fighting and almost every sector is affected by this lethal virus, it is a praiseworthy move by Subodh Bajpai Photography to pause their services for the betterment of people. It is everyone’s responsibility to support his lockdown and stay at home so that we can defeat this corona virus.About Subodh Bajpai PhotographySubodh Bajpai Photography is best wedding photographers in Chandigarh , bringing a paradigm shift in the industry of wedding photography through its unique concepts and ideas. The team works harder and experiments with new trends and to bring something unique. Subodh Bajpai Photography, the mastermind behind this venture and his team are highly skilled, experienced, and passionate about photography. The team has served countless Indian clients as well as international clients for pre-wedding and wedding photography and videography coverage across country.



