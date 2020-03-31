Who’s Who Legal Recognizes 25 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Forensic Accounting and Digital Forensic Experts

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 25 professionals from the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Technology segment have been named to the Who’s Who Legal: Investigations 2020 list.



FTI Consulting had 16 experts recognized in the Forensic Accountants category and nine professionals recognized in the Digital Forensic Experts category.

In addition, three FTI Consulting professionals were named Future Leaders, individuals under 45 recognized as outstanding members of the next generation in their respective fields. Senior Managing Director Tara Mulkeen was named a Future Leader in Forensic Accounting, and Senior Managing Director Daniel Roffman and Senior Director Régis Pereira were honored as Future Leaders in Digital Forensics.

The recognitions in the Who’s Who Legal: Investigations 2020 guide continue the accolades for FTI Consulting’s investigations and forensic accounting expertise. The firm was also honored as firm of the year in five categories at the 2019 Who’s Who Legal Awards ceremony in London.

Forensic accountants named to the Who’s Who Legal: Investigations 2020 list were recognized for their work in accounting, disputes and regulatory compliance. Digital forensic experts listed were recognized for their skills in e-discovery, asset tracing and corporate investigations. Professionals were selected based on comprehensive, independent surveys of both general counsel and private practice lawyers worldwide.

FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2020 list include the following:

Forensic Accountants

Digital Forensic Experts

