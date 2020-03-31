There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,768 in the last 365 days.

Nocopi Reports 2019 Net Income of $755,000, or $0.01 Per Share, Reflecting Strong Demand for Specialty Reactive Inks for Toys and Educational Products

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Income Statement Q4'19 Q3'19 Q2'19 Q1'19 Q4'18
Revenue $974,400 $637,500 $516,100 $409,400 $481,200
Net Income $313,800 $206,800 $148,900 $85,400 $111,000
Weighted Ave. Shares 61M 60M 59M 59M 59M
           
Balance Sheet Q4'19 Q3'19 Q2'19 Q1'19 Q4'18
Cash $688,000 $798,000 $506,500 $544,000 $400,800
Total Current Assets $2,303,200 $1,874,600 $1,562,400 $1,369,600 $1,156,900
Working Capital $1,835,300 $1,454,600 $1,132,800 $893,500 $810,500
Book Value $2,789,700 $2,450,500 $2,201,000 $2,052,100 $1,966,700
Book Value Per Share $0.046 $0.041 $0.037 $0.035 $0.033

Q4 Results
Q4’19 revenue rose 102% to $974,400 reflecting a 208% increase in product and other sales, principally specialty inks, to $752,500, offset by a 6% decline in licenses, royalties and fees to $221,900. The decrease in licenses, royalties and fees principally reflected a $100,000 reduction in guaranteed licensing revenue related to a four-year license extension with Nocopi’s largest customer, the present value of which was recorded as revenue of $1,521,700 in Q2’18. Pursuant to the license extension, Nocopi is entitled to receive minimum quarterly cash payments of $100,000 over the next four years, starting in Q3’19. Because these payments have already been recorded as revenue, they will not be reflected in the company’s income statement.

The increase in Q4’19 product and other sales was due primarily to higher ink shipments for existing licensees in the entertainment and toy product market, as well as a modest increase in sales of security inks used for cash register receipts within the document fraud market.

Gross profit increased to $611,200 in Q4’19, or approximately 63% of revenues, from $327,800 in Q4’18, or approximately 68% of revenues. The gross margin decrease principally reflects higher product and other sales, as a percentage of revenue, which typically carry lower gross profit margins, compared to licenses, royalties and fees. Q4’19 gross margin from licenses, royalties and fees was approximately 68% versus 87% in Q4’18, principally due to lower revenues and an increase in direct costs allocated to Q4’19 revenues. Q4’19 gross margin from product and other sales increased to 61% versus 50% in Q4’18, principally reflecting production efficiencies achieved on higher volume.

Q4’19 sales and marketing expenses increased to $105,700 versus $74,100 in Q4’18, principally due to higher commissions on higher revenues. General and administrative expenses increased to $128,700 in Q4’19 from $91,800 in Q4’18, due primarily to higher employment and public company expenses.

Net income improved to $313,800 in Q4’19 vs. Q4’18 net income of $111,000, principally reflecting higher revenue and gross profit.

2019 Results
Nocopi reported 2019 revenue of $2,537,400 compared to $3,341,700 in 2018, which included revenue of $1,521,700 reflecting the present value of guaranteed minimum royalty payments under a four-year license extension with the Company’s largest licensee. Excluding the year-ago benefit from the license extension, Nocopi’s 2019 revenue would have increased 39% over adjusted 2018 revenue of $1,820,000.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein commented, “With $688,000 in cash and working capital of $1.8 million, Nocopi exited 2019 on an extremely sound financial footing to navigate business disruptions being caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and its potential impact on the production and distribution of customer products utilizing our proprietary inks and technologies. The majority of our revenue is derived from products that are printed abroad, principally in China, using inks that we ship from the U.S. As a result of this supply chain, our business activity may be affected if our licensees and their printers experience extended disruptions. Though we did experience a six- or seven-week disruption during the first quarter of 2020, printing activity and demand for our inks has already rebounded to normal levels.

“Given the unique attributes of our proprietary inks and technology, we are confident that our market opportunity will return to a pattern of growth as the Coronavirus situation subsides. During 2019 we expanded our ink production capacity by roughly 100% at our headquarters facility outside Philadelphia, putting us in a solid position to support growing demand.”

Dr. Feinstein added, “The unique attributes of Nocopi reactive inks have applications across a broad range of consumer products and product security and document authentication solutions, and we continue to develop and test new technologies and use cases. We have rebuilt the business over the past few years, putting Nocopi on a solid financial foundation. While we do anticipate revenue challenges over the next few quarters as a result of the virus impact, we are confident in the financial strength of our major customers and the proven demand for our products which we expect, if effected, will return as the pandemic subsides.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

    Three Months ended
December 31,		     Year ended
December 31,		  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenues                        
Present value of guaranteed royalty payments over 4 years from amended/expanded licensing agreement with a major customer (a)   $   n/a     $   n/a     $   n/a     $   1,521,700  
Licenses, royalties and fees     221,900       236,800       793,800         720,800  
Total licenses, royalties and fees     221,900       236,800       793,800         2,242,500  
Product and other sales     752,500       244,400       1,743,600         1,099,200  
      974,400       481,200       2,537,400         3,341,700  
                                 
Cost of revenues                                
Licenses, royalties and fees     41,400       35,100       98,200         84,300  
Product and other sales     166,600       137,900       380,300         323,500  
      363,200       153,400       841,700         561,200  
                                 
Gross profit     611,200       327,800       1,695,700         2,780,500  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
Research and development     43,000       41,900       165,600         153,200  
Sales and marketing     105,700       74,100       329,900         387,300  
General and administrative     128,700       91,800       393,900         369,400  
      277,400       207,800       889,400         900,900  
                                 
Net income from operations     333,800       120,000       806,300         1,870,600  
                                 
Interest and bank charges     1,700       (2,500 )     900         (9,400 )
                                 
Net income before income taxes     335,500       117,500       807,200         1,861,200  
Income taxes     21,700       6,500       52,300         205,800  
Net income   $ 313,800     $ 111,000     $ 754,900     $   1,655,400  
                                 
Basic and diluted net income per common share   $ 0.01     $ 0.00     $ 0.01     $   0.03  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     59,614,698       58,616,716       58,949,377         58,616,716  
Diluted     59,990,371       59,012,626       59,322,141         58,980,420  

(a) License extension was executed in Q2'18 and commenced in July 2019. Nocopi is entitled to quarterly cash payments of $100,000 over four years, starting in Q3'19.


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets

    December 31,     December 31,    
    2019     2018    
    (unaudited)     (audited)    
Assets    
Current assets              
Cash   $ 688,000     $ 400,800    
Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts     1,352,300       579,000    
Inventory     127,900       133,500    
Prepaid and other     135,000       43,600    
Total current assets     2,303,200       1,156,900    
                   
Fixed assets                  
Leasehold improvements     24,200       19,700    
Furniture, fixtures and equipment     252,500       185,400    
      276,700       205,100    
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization     206,600       197,600    
      70,100       7,500    
Other assets 
  Long-term receivables		     957,000       1,352,200    
  Operating lease right of use – building     202,000          
      1,159,000       1,352,200    
Total assets   $ 3,532,300     $ 2,516,600    
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
                   
Current liabilities                  
Convertible debentures   $ 97,900     $ 128,300    
Accounts payable     44,300       16,500    
Accrued expenses     231,600       163,000    
Income taxes     52,400       38,600    
Operating lease liability, current     41,700          
Total current liabilities     467,900       346,400    
                   
Other liabilities                  
Accrued expenses, non-current     67,000       94,700    
Deferred income taxes     47,400       108,800    
Operating lease liability, non-current     160,300          
      274,700       203,500    
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock, $0.01 par value                  
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding
2019 – 60,324,698 shares; 2018 – 58,616,716 shares		     610,400       586,200    
Paid-in capital     12,483,900       12,440,000    
Accumulated deficit     (10,304,600 )     (11,059,500 )  
Total stockholders' equity     2,789,700       1,966,700    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 3,532,300     $ 2,516,600    

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

    Year ended
December 31,		  
    2019     2018  
Operating Activities            
Net income   $ 754,900     $ 1,655,400  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization     10,800       7,100  
Deferred income taxes     (61,400     108,800  
Issuance of common stock for services     25,400       --  
Non-current assets and liabilities   - net     367,500       --  
Cumulative effect of accounting change     --       96,100  
      1,097,200       1,867,400  
                 
Change in in assets                
Accounts receivable     (773,300 )     (286,900
Inventory     5,600       (22,900 )
Prepaid and other     (91,400 )     (8,300 )
Change in liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     108,700       (190,100 )
Income taxes      13,800       38,600  
Deferred revenue     --       (99,400 )
      (736,600 )     (569,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     360,600       1,298,400  
                 
Investment Activities                
Additions to fixed assets     73,400       500  
Long-term receivables     --       1,352,200  
      73,400       1,352,700  
Financing Activities                
Non-current commission             94,700  
              94,700  
                 
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash     287,200       40,400  
Cash at beginning of year     400,800       360,400  
Cash at end of period   $ 688,000     $ 400,800  
                 
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities                
Operating lease right of use – building   $ 241,100     $  
Operating lease liability   $ (241,100 )   $  
Accumulated depreciation and amortization   $ 1,800     $  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   $ (1,800 )   $  
Convertible debentures   $ 30,400     $  
Accrued expenses   $ 12,300     $  
Common stock   $ (17,100 )   $  
Paid-in capital   $ (25,600 )   $  

Primary Logo

