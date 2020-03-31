BioNTech Announces Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update

BNT111 FixVac Melanoma registrational trial start planned for 2H 2020

BNT121 (iNeST) adjuvant Phase 2 study in NSCLC to start in 2H 2020

COVID-19 vaccine program BNT162 set to enter the clinic in April 2020

Ended 2019 with cash equivalents of $583 million (€520 million)

Company to host conference call today at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET)

/EIN News/ -- MAINZ, Germany, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today provided an update on its corporate progress and reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“2019 was transformational for BioNTech with pipeline advancements, additional collaborations with leading life science companies, and the completion of our initial public offering,” said Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO. “We have continued this strong momentum into 2020 against a challenging market backdrop. We are continuing to advance our oncology pipeline and, along with our partners Pfizer and Fosun Pharma, aim to dose the first patient with our COVID-19 vaccine candidate within weeks. We also continued our efforts to strengthen our cell therapy capabilities and global footprint with our planned acquisition of Neon Therapeutics in the U.S., and look forward to multiple new trial starts and data read-outs across our pipeline during the year.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Program Update

In early March 2020 BioNTech announced details of its efforts to develop a potential vaccine to induce immunity and prevent COVID-19 infection. BioNTech is working to initiate clinical testing for BNT162, a potential first-in-class mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, in late April 2020.

As part of the program, BioNTech announced two strategic collaborations with large pharma companies to ensure global development of a vaccine candidate and global access to any approved vaccine. BioNTech and Pfizer signed a letter of intent regarding the co-development and distribution of a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of BNT162, building on the existing research and development partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech signed in 2018, under which the companies have been working together to develop mRNA-based vaccines for prevention of influenza. The companies expect to utilize multiple research and development sites from both companies. Details of the agreement regarding financial terms and all activities related to the development, manufacturing and potential commercialization are expected to be finalized shortly.

BioNTech also announced a strategic alliance with Fosun Pharma to develop its COVID-19 vaccine in China. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will work together on the development of BNT162 in China, conducting clinical trials in China and leveraging Fosun Pharma’s extensive clinical development, regulatory, and commercial capabilities in the country. If approved, Fosun Pharma will commercialize the vaccine in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fosun Pharma agreed to make an equity investment of $50 million (€44 million) for 1,580,777 ordinary shares in BioNTech, subject to execution of share subscription documentation and approval from regulatory authorities in China.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Subsequent Updates

In addition to its development efforts, as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, BioNTech has continuously monitored the situation in regards to its operations and has put significant measures in place to protect supply chain, operations, employees and the execution of clinical trials. Given the dynamic global situation, BioNTech notes there will be impacts to certain clinical trial timelines, as noted below. BioNTech will continue to evaluate potential effects and will provide updates as appropriate.

Oncology

FixVac

BNT111 – Data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial in advanced melanoma remains on track for publication in late 1H 2020. Based on further regulatory discussions, the Company expects to initiate a Phase 2 trial with registrational potential for BNT111 in 2H 2020.

BNT112 – The first patient was dosed in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with prostate cancer. Eligible patients for dose titration have metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and will be treated with BNT112 as a single agent. For the expansion phase, patients with mCRPC and newly diagnosed high-risk, localized prostate cancer (LPC) are eligible and will be treated with BNT112 alone or in combination.

BNT114 – Data update from a Phase 1 trial in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) is now expected in 2H 2020. Data was previously expected to be presented at The Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) Annual Meeting in May 2020. Given the postponement of the conference, BioNTech is evaluating the appropriate opportunity to present the data.

BNT116 – The product candidate has been added to the FixVac portfolio and is currently in preclinical development for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Individualized neoantigen specific immunotherapy (iNeST)

BNT121 – At the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference in January 2020, BioNTech provided updated data from a Phase 1 trial for BNT121, the precursor to RO7198457 (BNT122), our lead iNeST product candidate. The data showed stable disease up to 60 months post vaccination in a cohort of eight advanced melanoma patients who were followed for relapse-free disease control following vaccination with iNeST.

BNT122 – BioNTech and Genentech disclosed that two additional Phase 2 clinical trials in the adjuvant setting are planned for initiation in 2020. The first adjuvant Phase 2 study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and biomarkers of RO7198457 plus atezolizumab compared with atezolizumab alone in patients with Stage 2-3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) positive following surgical resection and have received standard-of-care adjuvant platinum-doublet chemotherapy.

BNT122 – Following changes to the timing of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we now expect the data update for the Phase 1/2 trial in multiple solid tumors to be presented in August 2020. BioNTech expects to provide an enrollment update1 from the Phase 2 trial in first line melanoma in 2H 2020 with an interim data update anticipated in 2021.

mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy



BNT131 – Data update from Phase 1/2 trial in solid tumors remains on track for 2H 2020.

Next-generation checkpoint immunomodulators



BNT311 – BioNTech now expects to provide a data update from the Phase 1/2 trial in multiple solid tumors (PD-L1x4-1BB) in 2H 2020, ahead of our previous 1H 2021 expectations.

Targeted cancer antibodies



BNT321 (MVT-5873) – Dosing has begun in the resumed Phase 1 study, evaluating the safety, maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose of BNT321 as a single agent in patients with pancreatic and other CA19-9 positive malignancies.



CAR-T cell immunotherapy

BNT211 – Initiation of a Phase 1/2a trial in multiple solid tumors (CLDN6) remains on track for 1H 2020.

Publication in Science on the Company’s novel CAR-T therapeutic approach for solid tumors which utilizes a C AR-T Cell A mplifying R NA Vac cine, or CARVac. The report entitled “An RNA vaccine drives expansion and efficacy of claudin-CAR-T cells against solid tumors” provides preclinical proof-of-concept data for BioNTech’s first CAR-T product candidate BNT211.

Trial initiations for the following programs have been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toll-Like Receptor Binding



BNT411 – U.S. IND was approved in Q4 2019. A Phase 1/2a clinical trial of BNT411 is now expected to be initiated as a mono- or combination therapy in multiple solid tumors in 2H 2020.

Ribomabs

BNT141 – Initiation of a Phase 1 trial in multiple solid tumors is now expected in 1H 2021.

BNT142 – Initiation of a Phase 1 trial in multiple solid tumors (CD3+CLDN6) is now expected in 1H 2021.

RiboCytokines

BNT151 – Initiation of a Phase 1 trial in multiple solid tumors (optimized IL-2) is now expected in 1H 2021.

BNT152+153 – Initiation of a Phase 1 trial in multiple solid tumors is now expected in 1H 2021.

Rare Diseases



BNT171 – Initiation of a Phase 1 trial in undisclosed indication is now expected in 1H 2021.

Infectious Diseases

BNT162 – Initiation of clinical testing for COVID-19 vaccine is expected in April 2020.

BNT161 – Initiation of clinical testing for a vaccine against influenza is now expected in 1H 2021.

Corporate Development

BioNTech and Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTGN) announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which BioNTech will acquire Neon in an all-stock transaction. Neon is a biotechnology company developing novel neoantigen-based T cell therapies and has deep expertise in the development of neoantigen therapies, with both vaccine and T-cell capabilities. At closing, BioNTech will issue, and Neon shareholders will receive, 0.063 American Depositary Shares (ADS) (each ADS representing one ordinary share of BioNTech) in exchange for each of their shares of Neon’s common stock. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020.

Operations

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are continuing to assess our supply chain and operations, which includes mRNA manufacturing for FixVac and iNeST platform products, as well as our CAR-T manufacturing operations. Our manufacturing operations are currently unaffected, but we will continue to monitor the potential impact as the pandemic develops.

In terms of our personnel, we have instituted a range of precautionary measures to ensure their continued safety. We are closely monitoring any employee that has potentially been in any contact with affected individuals or in affected areas and limiting access to BioNTech facilities as appropriate.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019, were €519.1 million.

Revenue: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was €28.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to €63.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues from our collaboration with Sanofi. Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was €108.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to €127.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues from our collaboration with Sanofi. The decrease in revenue from Sanofi is primarily driven by a revenue of €33.2 million for a one-time reimbursement of certain sublicense costs that was fully recognized in the year ended December 31, 2018.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were €65.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to €51.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and higher expenses incurred in our collaboration and own clinical projects. Research and development expenses were €226.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to €143.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount, the full year impact of our ESOP program and higher spending for purchased services and laboratory supplies for our collaboration and own projects.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were €11.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to €10.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. General and administrative expenses were €45.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to €26.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the full year impact of our ESOP program.

Net Loss: Net loss was €58.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net loss of €1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net loss was €179.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to net loss of €48.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Shares Outstanding: Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 were 226,779,744.

Full financial statements can be found in the 20-F filing as published on the SEC website under https://www.sec.gov/ .

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit: www.BioNTech.de

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of

December 31, As of

December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets €89,434 €88,042 Property, plant and equipment 93,044 66,200 Right-of-use assets 55,018 49,766 Other financial assets - 18 Total non-current assets €237,496 €204,025 Current assets Inventories 11,722 5,789 Trade receivables 11,913 18,938 Other financial assets 1,680 336 Other assets 9,069 9,164 Income tax assets 756 891 Deferred expense 5,862 2,348 Cash and cash equivalents 519,149 411,495 Total current assets €560,151 €448,961 Total assets €797,647 €652,986 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital* 232,304 193,296 Capital reserve* 686,714 344,115 Treasury shares* (5,525 ) - Accumulated losses (424,827 ) (245,771 ) Other reserves 4,826 (25,487 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent €493,492 €266,153 Non-controlling interest - 847 Total equity €493,492 €267,000 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 68,904 54,218 Contract liabilities 97,109 205,647 Total non-current liabilities €166,013 €259,865 Current liabilities Tax provisions 150 297 Provisions 762 710 Financial liabilities 1,823 - Trade payables 20,498 41,721 Contract liabilities 93,583 66,027 Other financial liabilities 13,836 8,266 Other liabilities 7,490 9,100 Total current liabilities €138,142 €126,121 Total liabilities €304,155 €385,986 Total equity and liabilities €797,647 €652,986 * Numbers have been adjusted to reflect capital increase due to 1:18 share split which occurred on September 18, 2019.





Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues from contracts with customers €108,589 €127,575 €61,598 Cost of sales (17,361 ) (13,690 ) (9,318 ) Gross profit €91,228 €113,885 €52,280 Research and development expenses (226,466 ) (143,040 ) (85,496 ) Sales and marketing expenses (2,718 ) (3,041 ) (6,603 ) General and administrative expenses (45,547 ) (26,334 ) (23,520 ) Other operating income 2,724 5,396 2,349 Other operating expenses (739 ) (720 ) (288 ) Operating loss €(181,518) €(53,854) €(61,277) Finance income 4,122 8,046 2,133 Finance expenses (326 ) (48 ) (26,007 ) Interest expense related to lease liability (1,718 ) (1,721 ) (676 ) Share of loss of equity method investees - (84 ) (78 ) Loss before tax €(179,440) €(47,662) €(85,905) Income taxes 268 (600 ) (45 ) Loss for the period €(179,172) €(48,262) €(85,950) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (179,056 ) (48,019 ) (85,653 ) Non-controlling interests (116 ) (243 ) (297 ) €(179,172) €(48,262) €(85,950) Earnings per share in EUR Basic & diluted, loss per share for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent €(0.85) €(0.25) €(0.51)





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (in thousands) Operating activities Loss for the period €(179,172) €(48,262) €(85,950) Income taxes (268 ) 600 45 Loss before tax €(179,440) €(47,662) €(85,905) Adjustments to reconcile loss before tax to net cash flows: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 33,896 21,984 10,529 Share-based payment expense 30,235 7,641 5,909 Net foreign exchange differences 70 459 24,820 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 542 (14 ) 15 Finance income (1,782 ) (1,996 ) (2,133 ) Interest on lease liability 1,718 1,721 676 Finance expense 326 48 53 Share of loss of an associate and a joint venture - 84 78 Working capital adjustments: Decrease/(Increase) in trade receivable and contract assets 2,939 (18,732 ) (2,816 ) Decrease/(Increase) in inventories (5,798 ) (1,253 ) (574 ) (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables, contract liabilities and provisions (80,577 ) (21,080 ) (4,574 ) Interest received 1,256 1,996 2,133 Interest paid (2,044 ) (1,769 ) (729 ) Income tax received (paid), net 122 (304 ) (45 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities €(198,537) €(58,877) €(52,562) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (38,592 ) (29,901 ) (24,320 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 21 705 5,193 Purchase of intangibles assets (32,488 ) (37,256 ) (33,422 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries and businesses, net of cash acquired (6,056 ) - - Net cash flows used in investing activities €(77,115) €(66,452) €(52,549) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of share capital, net of costs 375,351 361,725 - Proceeds from loans and borrowings 11,000 5,600 - Payment of finance lease liabilities (3,061 ) (2,148 ) (1,643 ) Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities €383,290 €365,177 €(1,643) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 107,638 239,848 (106,753 ) Change in cash resulting from exchange rate differences 16 (459 ) (24,820 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 411,495 172,106 303,680 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 €519,149 €411,495 €172,106





