Bioxytran Releases Details on a Novel Carbohydrate Galectin Inhibitor designed to Eliminate COVID-19 in Patients

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of anti-necrosis drugs designed to treat hypoxia by delivering a nanoscale oxygen carrier to affected tissues in the brain, heart, lungs, and other vital organs is announcing the launch of a new presentation detailing the expected mechanism of action between BXT-10 and COVID-19 in order to reduce the viral load.



Over the past decade there has been a strong body of evidence that indicates that Galectin-1 is implicated in viral pathogenesis. The journal article titled Galectin-1 binds to influenza virus and ameliorates influenza virus pathogenesis demonstrates how viral pathogenesis is dependent upon galectin-1 in preclinical studies. The article demonstrated the direct binding of galectin-1 to the influenza virus. Yang et. al. indicated that “intranasal treatment of galectin-1 could enhance survival of mice against lethal challenge with influenza virus by reducing viral load, inflammation, and apoptosis in the lung.” This galectin-1 treatment resulted in a survival benefit of the mice and indicated theoretical mechanisms of action (MOA) in humans.

The journal article titled Crystal Structure of Bovine Coronavirus Spike Protein Lectin Domain explored the evolution of the coronavirus N-terminal domains (NTDs) which are commonly referred to as coronavirus protein spikes. Guiguing Peng et. al. concluded that “Bovine coronavirus NTD shares structural folds and sugar-binding sites with human galectins and has subtle yet functionally important differences from protein-binding NTD of mouse coronavirus.” This study confirmed the linkage between the mouse coronavirus and humans. There is much evidence to show that the coronavirus can jump between species. Since this receptor is similar on both species there is a consensus among the Scientific advisory board that this will translate to efficacy in humans.

The 2015 article titled, Receptor Recognition Mechanisms of Coronaviruses: a Decade of Structural Studies demonstrated the similarities between influenza and SARS. Dr Fang Li said “the following evolutionary scenario has been proposed for coronavirus S1-NTDs. Through gene capture, ancestral coronaviruses might have acquired a host galectin, which would become the S1-NTD of their spikes. Consequently, coronaviruses would recognize sugar receptors for cell entry.” Analysis of the crystalline structures showed the linkage between influenza and SARS. COVID-19 is also known as SARS-CoV2 which is an indicative that it is a subspecies of SARS. The SARS virus has a “galectin fold” which in theory represents a binding spot on the virus for Bioxytran’s galectin-1 inhibitor.

“The journal articles provide a strong foundation that galectin-1 is implicated in COVID-19,” said CEO David Platt of Bioxytran Inc. and co-author of Galectin. “It is clear in preclinical studies that galectin-1 was implicated in pathogenesis of the virus in mice. Further study showed that the mice share the same N-terminal domain as humans. There are also many similarities between SARS and COVID-19 because they share the similar N-terminal domain. Based on these linkages the scientific team at Bioxytran formed its thesis that a galectin-1 inhibitor could bind to the coronavirus spikes and reduce viral load. With the proper funding the company could be in human trials shortly.”

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The Company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. The MDX Viewer will be used in evaluation of the safety and efficacy of the BXT-25.

