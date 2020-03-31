Prevail Therapeutics to Present at AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2020: Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies

/EIN News/ -- Design of PROPEL Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Parkinson’s Disease Patients with GBA1 Mutations to Be Presented



Preclinical Data of PR001 for Parkinson’s Disease with GBA1 Mutations and PR006 for Frontotemporal Dementia with GRN Mutations to Be Presented

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced three upcoming presentations at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2020: Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies, taking place virtually April 2-5, 2020. All presentations will be available on-demand for registered participants in the AAT-AD/PD™ Virtual Meeting platform. The presentations include information about Prevail’s PR001 program for Parkinson’s disease patients with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA), and Prevail’s PR006 program for frontotemporal dementia patients with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN).

Preclinical data related to PR001 for PD-GBA and the design of PROPEL, Prevail’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PR001 in patients with PD-GBA, will be presented on Saturday, April 4, 2020:

Presentation title: PR001 Gene Therapy Improves PD-GBA Phenotypes in Mouse Models by Increasing GCase Activity

Symposium title: Emerging Therapies for PD Related to Glucocerebroside Mutations: From Bench to First in Human Trial

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020

Presenter: Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Prevail Therapeutics

Presentation title: Design of the First-in-Human Trial of Novel AAV9-based Gene Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease with Pathogenic GBA1 Mutations

Symposium title: Emerging Therapies for PD Related to Glucocerebroside Mutations: From Bench to First in Human Trial

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020

Presenter: Olga Uspenskaya, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Medical Director, Prevail Therapeutics



Preclinical data related to PR006 for FTD-GRN will also be presented on Saturday, April 4, 2020:

Presentation title: PR006 Gene Therapy Improves FTD-GRN Phenotypes in Model Systems by Increasing Progranulin Levels

Symposium title: ALS, FTD and PSP: Diagnosis and Treatment

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020

Presenter: Laura D. Heckman, Ph.D., Director, Prevail Therapeutics

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Media Contact:

Mary Carmichael

Ten Bridge Communications

mary@tenbridgecommunications.com

617-413-3543

Investor Contact:

investors@prevailtherapeutics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.