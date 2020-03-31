Goodfood Announces Plan to Match Donations to Breakfast Club of Canada COVID-19 Emergency Fund

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced today the launch of a fundraising campaign to support Breakfast Club of Canada’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.



As a result of schools and businesses temporarily shutting down to help control the spread of COVID-19, a growing number of Canadian families are dealing with income loss and food insecurity. Breakfast Club of Canada is working with partners like Goodfood to ensure no child or family goes hungry during this unprecedented situation.

According to Breakfast Club of Canada, over 1 million children are currently affected by food insecurity, including the 250,000 students from coast to coast who depend on the organization for healthy school breakfasts every morning. To continue servicing the students, Breakfast Club of Canada has set up a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to cover the added costs of a new delivery program, special grants initiative, and partnerships with organizations offering food essentials to families in need.

Organizations like Breakfast Club of Canada need your support now more than ever as all of their in-person fundraising events have been cancelled in light of recent events. Goodfood is committed to helping feed Canadians across the country and will match donations made by members for the next two weeks, up to $10,000. Encourage your friends and families to get involved by sharing our campaign on social media using the hashtags #FeedKidsNow and #BreakfastClubCanada. Tag @goodfoodca and we'll share your post to our page!

“Goodfood is committed to helping feed Canadians across the country. We’ve been supporting Breakfast Club of Canada since 2017 with financial donations and employee volunteer programs that serve healthy breakfasts at local schools,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We will be matching donations made by our members for the next two weeks to help Breakfast Club of Canada continue their mandate of supporting local communities and combatting food insecurity across the country.”

To donate, please visit bit.ly/EN-Goodfood-FEEDKIDSNOW and select “Goodfood” from the “How Did You First Hear About the Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund?” dropdown menu.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from coast to coast to enjoy delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood’s mission is to make the impossible come true, from farm to kitchen, by enabling members to do their weekly meal planning and grocery shopping in less than 1 minute. Goodfood members get access to a unique selection of products online as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct to consumer fulfilment ecosystem that cuts out food waste and expensive retail overhead. The Company has its main production facility and administrative offices based in Montreal, Quebec, two production facilities out West, in Calgary, AB and Vancouver, BC, and a breakfast facility in Montreal, Quebec. Goodfood had 246,000 active subscribers as at February 29, 2020. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors Media Philippe Adam

Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca

Pierre Boucher

President

(514) 731-0000

pierre@maisonbrison.com

Roslane Aouameur

Head of Investor Relations

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca

Jennifer McCaughey

Vice-President, Investor Relations

(514) 731-0000

jennifer@maisonbrison.com



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION



This release contains forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors which are discussed in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow, food industry, quality control and health concerns, regulatory compliance, regulation of the industry, public safety issues, product recalls, damage to Goodfood’s reputation, transportation disruptions, product liability, ownership and protection of intellectual property, evolving industry, unionization activities, reliance on management, factors which may prevent realization of growth targets, competition, availability and quality of raw materials, limited number of products, environmental and employee health and safety regulations, online security breaches and disruption, reliance on data centers, open source license compliance, future capital requirements, operating risk and insurance coverage, management of growth, conflicts of interest, litigation, and catastrophic events. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. In addition, information and expectations set forth herein are subject to and could change materially in relation to developments regarding the COVID 19 pandemic and its impact on demand, mobility, supply change and other elements. Consequently, all of the forward looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.