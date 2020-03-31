Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Set to Triple in Size Blossoming into USD 10 bn Opportunity by 2030-Goldstein Research

The surging prevalence of chronic conditions combined with their sky-high price tags is fueling fast growth in the global digital therapeutics market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest report titled “Global Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2030” published by Goldstein Research indicates that there is an increasing demand for digital therapeutic techniques owing to its ability to monitor treatment regimens by setting reminders for prescribed medication and recording consumed medications, thus ensuring adherence to medication which reflects positive treatment outcomes. The surging prevalence of chronic conditions combined with their sky-high price tags is fueling fast growth in the global digital therapeutics market. This report provides the definition of a digital therapeutic, in addition to core principles, industry-wide best practices, and examples of DTx products currently on the market or under development.

Per Goldstein Research, there is a growing number of digital therapeutics on the market today that are being developed in accordance with internationally-recognized design, quality, and manufacturing standards.

Global Digital Therapeutics(DTx) market is anticipated to reach the valuation of USD 10.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% between 2018 and 2030. Goldstein Research estimates that the US healthcare spending shelled out up to USD 3.31 trillion on chronic disease in 2018 enabling digital therapeutic software companies to invest in this sector.

North America Digital Therapeutics market is expected to witness the fastest growth and acquire the lion share of the global DTx Market owing to the fact that digital therapeutics empower patients, payers and healthcare providers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.

Emerging World of Physical & Mental Health Treatment by Digital Therapeutics

Digital-health company Welldoc, has BlueStar an app that helps people to log their blood glucose, medications, activity, diet, blood pressure and weight, either manually or through Bluetooth-enabled gadgets and the data can be shared with the patient’s care team. They showed they could lower A1c by two full points in patients with high enough A1cs. This is a greater effect than drugs typically manage. Digital delivery of behavioural therapy is not limited to diabetes, or even physical health. More frequently digital therapeutics market is emerging that tackle mental health. The most common application is digital delivery of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) for depression and anxiety disorders, but the area is diversifying rapidly. Pear Therapeutics in Boston partnered with Sandoz, a division of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, to develop an app called reSET that delivers CBT for substance-abuse disorder. Pear also has plans to develop a product for schizophrenia, and is collaborating with the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to develop a treatment for insomnia and depression, called Somryst. London- and San Francisco-based digital-health company Big Health. Its Sleepio system is an online self-care programme based on CBT for insomnia, which has been shown to improve both insomnia symptoms and mental well-being.

“Global Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook (2018-2030)” by Goldstein Research contains detailed overview of the global Digital Therapeutics market in terms of market segmentation by product, product category, sales channel and application.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.

The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the Global Digital Therapeutics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

