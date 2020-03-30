Delta 9 Implements Health and Safety Precautions, Maintains Operations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), announced today that it has implemented numerous health and safety precautions across its operations to protect customers and staff while maintaining operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. To date the Company has been able to maintain continuous operations of its retail stores, wholesale and business to business (“B2B”) business units and has no current plans to shut down its businesses.



Management continues to focus on maintaining continuity of business while implementing certain policies and procedures to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees. These measures have been created based on the advice of federal and provincial health officials to minimize the risk of anyone contracting the virus.

Measures implemented to date include:

Increased hand sanitizer stations for staff and customers and encouraging more frequent handwashing practices for all staff

Increased frequency of cleaning of all surfaces with an emphasis on high traffic surfaces

Providing all staff in its production facility, B2B and retail operations with personal protective equipment including face masks and gloves where appropriate

Allowing for flexible use of sick time for staff without a doctor’s note

Providing staff with resources from health officials to guide with proper physical distancing, self monitoring, self quarantine and isolation practices

Restrictions on corporate travel and visitors to the Company’s production facility

Limiting the numbers of customers permitted entry to stores at any given time and enforcing physical distancing between customers in the stores

Installation of plexiglass barriers that create separation between customers and staff members

Encouraging cashless transactions in retail stores where possible

Encouraging remote work-from-home arrangements for certain departments where possible

Providing consistent communication to employees with the latest news and corporate policy updates and instructions from provincial and federal health officials as the situation evolves

Last week the Company implemented a “Grateful Pay” initiative to show appreciation to those front-line retail and production staff who continue to work during this difficult time. All hourly retail and production staff will receive an additional $2.00 /hour premium.

In the next week the Company will implement “Click and Collect” functionality for its Manitoba retail stores to allow customers to place an order online and pickup their order in store in order to limit customer time spent in store.

The Company is working diligently to protect the health and safety of all of its employees and to ensure that there is no disruption to its supply of adult-use and medical cannabis. The Company’s production and manufacturing facility remains open, with additional measures in place to allow the Company to maintain the capacity needed to fulfill orders.

“Throughout this unprecedented situation with the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Delta 9 team has continued to respond with the best interests of our customers, employees and the community in mind,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO. “I am very proud of our team for their tireless work to quickly implement new policies and procedures to protect health and safety and to continue to provide a high level of service to our customers and to the communities in which we operate.”

Delta 9 continues to serve customers in all our key locations. A list of all Delta 9 retail stores and products can be found on the Company's website at https://www.delta9.ca/ .

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s implementation and maintenance of health and safety measures. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



