Statement on the Nomination of Cory T. Wilson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

“With the nomination of Cory Wilson to the Fifth Circuit, President Trump has again demonstrated a commitment to Constitutional principles in advancing judicial nominees who are exceptionally qualified. Cory Wilson has a distinguished career defending our most fundamental freedoms, including religious liberty. We are confident that Judge Wilson will continue to protect the religious freedoms and First Amendment rights of all Americans.”

