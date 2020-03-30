Chris Muggler Talks About the Meaning of the Word Charity

INDIAN TRAIL, NC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We all have different thoughts when the word charity is mentioned. Some of us think about different nonprofit businesses that are helping the less fortunate. Some think about doing a good deed for someone else in a time of need. Sometimes the word charity brings to mind donating coins to beggars on the street. But when Christopher Muggler thinks about charity, he defines it simply as faith put into action.The Bible talks about charity, begins Chris Muggler . The Bible says we’re not saved by our works or deeds, but we also are instructed to help the poor, and each other, by giving without expecting anything in return. “If we have faith,” Christopher Muggler says, “then we are obligated to show it by helping others who are suffering.”Deuteronomy 15:11 says that the poor will always be around us, says Chris Muggler . In fact, God has a special place in His heart for the poor. Exodus 22:25 specifically says, “if you lend money to any of My people who are poor among you, you shall not be like a moneylender to him; you shall not charge him interest.” This is clearly a command to treat the poor differently from others, but Chris Muggler says charity also goes beyond monetary donations. There are different ways we can help, he adds. In fact, the Bible talks about ways we can help the poor, Chris Muggler says. For example, Leviticus 25:35 says, “If one of your brethren becomes poor and falls into poverty among you, then you shall help him, like a stranger or a sojourner, that he may live with you.”We are commanded to open our hearts to the poor, he says. Christopher Muggler says that the important part is to give freely. This means not expecting anything in return. He quotes Luke 14:12-14 which says, “Then He [Jesus] also said to him who invited Him, ‘When you give a dinner or a supper, do not ask your friends, your brothers, your relatives, nor rich neighbors, lest they also invite you back, and you be repaid. But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the maimed, the lame the blind. And you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you…” “This is pretty specific,” Chris Muggler says, “and a great example of how to help others.”Christopher Muggler explains that God has promised blessings to come upon those who help the poor. “Sometimes I wonder if it’s a kind of test,” he adds, “. . . just to see what we’ll do. But because there are so many commands about it, he says, I’m doing my best to be charitable every chance I get.”



