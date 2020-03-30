Associa Cares Begins Distribution of Funds to Organizations Across North America for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has begun the distribution of $250,000 in funds to organizations that are helping high-risk individuals affected by the COVID -19 situation, through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The company has begun issuing community-based grants to local organizations serving at-risk groups in California, Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Florida, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, and Ontario. The financial support was provided to food pantries including Pitman Pantry and Flemington Area Food Pantry; meal delivery services including Interfaith Ministries' Meals on Wheels and Meals on Wheels San Diego County; and lunch programs for kids including Fueled by Kids and Pack Away Hunger.



“Associa and Associa Cares remains steadfast in helping those in need during the COVID-19 situation,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We have been blown away by the unwavering support of the communities and eagerness of individuals that want to help. It is times like these, which truly show the compassion that people have for each other and the necessity to step up and lend a helping hand.”



Mr. Fortin added, “We will continue to distribute the donations across North America. Again, we strongly encourage anyone who wants to help, to donate to a charity focused on providing aid to the crisis relief. For those who would like to donate to Associa Cares, over the next few weeks, we will strictly use any funds we raise for COVID-19 relief efforts.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



