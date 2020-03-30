Shentel Introduces a New Product Offering: 25 Mbps Flex Internet Service Package

This new pre-paid, contract-free, budget-friendly, fast Internet service allows customers more speed, flexibility and convenience

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ: SHEN), a leading provider of telecommunications and broadband services in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and Ohio, today announced a new pre-paid Internet service, the 25 Mbps Flex package.



This new service will meet a family’s needs of working and attending school from home due to the COVID-19 crisis by providing:

25 Mbps Internet speed at an affordable $25 per month

Free installation and modem

No credit check

This Flex Internet package is available now through June 30, 2020.

“At a time like this, we are looking for ways to help customers stay connected. In-home Internet access has become even more essential to everyday life,” said Angela T. Washington, Vice President of Marketing at Shentel. “We are proud to be able to offer an affordable and convenient product with enhanced speed and without the need of a contract to help families in our service area.”

The 25 Mbps Flex package is being offered to new pre-paid Internet customers in Shentel’s serviceable areas, is available regardless of credit or payment history and requires only the first month’s payment up front. For more information or to sign up for this new service, visit www.shentel.com or call Customer Care at 1-800-743-6835.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States.

The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband Internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

Media Contacts: Stacey Wynia, GKV Angela Washington, Shentel 310-795-8303 540-984-5117 stacey.wynia@gkv.com Angela.Washington@emp.shentel.com



