Coronavirus - Nigeria: Health Minister Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire at the Presidential Task Force briefing

The Health Minister, Dr.EOEhanire at the Presidential Task Force briefing stated that Nigeria has 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19; 68 in Lagos, 21 FCT, 3 Ogun, 3 Oyo, 2 Enugu, 2 Bauchi, 2 Ekiti & 1 each in Benue, Osun & Rivers. Unfortunately, another death was recorded over the weekend.



