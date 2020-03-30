There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,743 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Health Minister Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire at the Presidential Task Force briefing

Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Download logo

The Health Minister, Dr.EOEhanire at the Presidential Task Force briefing stated that Nigeria has 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19; 68 in Lagos, 21 FCT, 3 Ogun, 3 Oyo, 2 Enugu, 2 Bauchi, 2 Ekiti & 1 each in Benue, Osun & Rivers. Unfortunately, another death was recorded over the weekend.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.